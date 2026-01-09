Judge blocks Trump from freezing $10B in child, family aid to five states

By Jack Queen, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 9, 2026 at 5:51 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, May 5. A judge on Friday blocked his administration from freezing child care and family assistance funds to five states based on what it called concerns about fraud.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, May 5. A judge on Friday blocked his administration from freezing child care and family assistance funds to five states based on what it called concerns about fraud. (Leah Millis, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — A judge on ​Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from freezing access by five ⁠Democratic-led states to more than $10 billion of federal funds ‌for child care and family assistance based ⁠on what it said were concerns ‌about fraud.

U.S. ‍District Judge Arun Subramanian, an appointee of ⁠Democratic former President ⁠Joe Biden, said he issued a temporary restraining order for the reasons stated in a legal filing by California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York, which filed the lawsuit.

The ‍states sued the Trump administration late on Thursday, two days after the Department of Health and Human Services announced the freeze.

Funds that were frozen include more than $7 billion from the Temporary ‌Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides cash to low-income ‌families with children. The funds also included $2.4 billion from the Child Care and Development Fund, which helps make child care more ⁠affordable, and about $870 ​million in social services ⁠grants for children.

This story will be updated.

Photos

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

PoliticsPolice & CourtsU.S.
Jack Queen

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  