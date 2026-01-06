Trump freezes over $10B in child care, family assistance funds to 5 states

By Kanishka Singh, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 6, 2026

 
President Donald Trump's administration is freezing more than $10 billion in ​federal child care and family assistance funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York, the Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Trump administration froze over $10 billion in child care and family assistance funds to five states on Tuesday.
  • The freeze targets California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York state's assistance programs.
  • Democratic governors criticized the move as vindictive and politically motivated against blue states.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is freezing more than $10 billion in ​federal child care and family assistance funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York state, the Department of Health and Human Services said, ⁠citing what it called concerns about fraud and misuse.

The Trump administration has threatened federal funding cuts to ‌organizations and states over a number of issues since taking office, ranging ⁠from alleged fraud in programs in states governed by Democrats, to diversity ‌initiatives and pro-Palestinian university ‍protests against U.S. ally Israel's assault on Gaza.

On Tuesday, HHS said ⁠it notified the five states, all with ⁠Democratic governors, that its freeze applied to the "Child Care and Development Fund" worth $2.4 billion, the "Temporary Assistance for Needy Families" worth $7.35 billion, and the "Social Services Block Grant" worth $869 million.

In a statement, the department said the states' access to those funds would be restricted pending further review.

Democrats condemned the plan.

"Our kids should not be political pawns in a ‍fight that Donald Trump seems to have with blue stategovernors," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, adding the step was "vindictive" and "cruel." Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also called the step "wrong and cruel."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said that since taking office, Newsom has blocked over $125 billion in fraud.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has singled out Minnesota, alleging rampant fraud ‌is being committed by immigrants in the welfare system and in social service programs.

Trump administration officials have ‌frequently and sharply attacked the state's Somali community, the largest in the country, as well as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American who represents a Minneapolis-based district in Congress.

Rights advocates ⁠say the Trump administration is ​using the fraud investigations as an excuse ⁠to target immigrants and ‌political opponents more broadly.

Contributing: Costas Pitas

Kanishka Singh

