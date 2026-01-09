5 Utah fishing records that fell in 2025

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Jan. 9, 2026 at 7:11 p.m.

 
Chris Anderson holds the hybrid sunfish he caught from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County on June 15, 2025. It was one of five fishing records set in the state last year.

Chris Anderson holds the hybrid sunfish he caught from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County on June 15, 2025. It was one of five fishing records set in the state last year. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Five Utah fishing records were broken in 2025.
  • Two catch-and-release, two catch-and-keep and one spearfishing records fell.
  • Record tracking encourages angling and recognizes achievements, Utah wildlife officials say.

SALT LAKE CITY — 2025 is over, but at least five anglers walked away with a story to tell.

Five of the state's fishing records fell last year, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which has maintained records for over a century.

They include a pair of catch-and-release records. Jesse Pashia captured a 14-inch white crappie at Gunnison Bend Reservoir west of Delta on Feb. 22, 2025, breaking a record of a 13⅜-inch white crappie he had caught at the same reservoir the month before. Adam Cunningham set a new record with a 29½-inch long wiper while fishing at Huntington North Reservoir in Emery County on May 4, 2025, as well.

William Stafford took home a 29½-inch long wiper, weighing 18 pounds and 1½ ounces at Otter Creek Reservoir (Piute County) on April 20, 2025, which set a new catch-and-keep record. Chris Anderson also set a catch-and-keep record, taking home a 12⅝-long, 1-pound, 1-ounce hybrid sunfish from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County.

Meanwhile, Garion Rowett broke a spearfishing record at the aptly named Fish Lake, snagging a 10½-inch long arctic grayling that weighed 4.16 ounces from the Sevier County lake.

Utah now has 107 different fishing records across different categories. Seven records were set in 2024 and six the year before.

Anglers hoping to break a record in 2026 can submit their catch to the state division. All catch-and-release records must include a photo of the fish next to a measuring device, and must include a witness certified in writing. The same goes with catch-and-keep records, but with additional details, including girth, weight on a certified scale and verification from two independent witnesses not with the angler's fishing party.

It also requires verification by state wildlife officials, which helps ensure " fairness and equity" for previous record-holders, said Trina Hedrick, sportfish coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

"The primary reason that the (division) tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements," she said. "The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer.

"Fishing is a great way to explore Utah's beautiful outdoors, and the excitement of setting a record can make it even more fun."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Outdoors stories

Related topics

OutdoorsUtahUplifting
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  