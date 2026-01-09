Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead in Canyonlands National Park

MONTICELLO — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in Canyonlands National Park, including a 6-year-old boy.

Park rangers were called to a "suspicious vehicle" parked on the Shafer Trail in the Island in the Sky district on Thursday at about 8:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival, park rangers located an unresponsive male juvenile, age 6, inside the vehicle. Emergency lifesaving measures were immediately initiated, and the juvenile was transported to a local hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased upon arrival," according to the sheriff's office.

The boy had no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said.

A woman was found in the "same area outside the vehicle" who was also deceased.

Information about how the two individuals died or if they are related was not immediately available. Their bodies will be taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies to help determine their causes of death and confirm their identities.

"This remains an active investigation being conducted by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. Further information will be released as it becomes available and as it is appropriate to do so," the sheriff's office said.

