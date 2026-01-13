Utes QB, Las Vegas Bowl MVP Devon Dampier announces return to Utah

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier kept his options open.

The star Utah quarterback, who earned MVP honors in Utah's Las Vegas Bowl win over Nebraska, remained uncommitted in the immediacy of the 2025 season finale, though he never entered his name into the transfer portal.

It was not for a lack of interest from other programs around the country, though.

But on Tuesday, Dampier made his decision public, posting a produced video on his social media platform X. The veteran dual-threat quarterback is staying at Utah in another push at a Big 12 title.

The long-awaited decision wasn't without some drama, even though Dampier remained on Utah's roster and never entered his name into the portal. But a reunion with Jason Beck, in addition to other suitors from top programs hoping to lure him into the portal, was on the table for the dual-threat talent.

Dampier, ultimately, remained committed to Utah for another season with a reworked contract for the 2026 season.

On the ESPN broadcast during the bowl trophy-raising ceremony, Dampier said he loved wearing the color red, while donning a Utah logo necklace, but side-stepped a question about his future in a postgame press conference. He said his focus was simply on the game and sending out the seniors with a win.

In the weeks leading up to the game, though, Dampier intimated that he planned to return to Utah, and that he had something he was going to release with Byrd Ficklin, Dampier's backup QB, before the news was leaked that Ficklin had already signed to stay with Utah.

But all that was before the transfer portal officially opened and Kyle Whittingham — and his offensive coordinator Beck — took the head coaching vacancy at Michigan.

It remained a will-he or won't-he return debate for several weeks.

In his first season at Utah, Dampier threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns on 63.5% passing, while contributing 835 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the team's second-leading rusher in Jason Beck's offense.

Dampier's final game of the season was one of his best, where the dual-threat QB accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — and finished the game throwing for 310 yards on 19-of-31 passing, while adding a team-high 148 rushing yards in the win over Nebraska.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) holds the trophy given to the Utah Utes for winning the Las Vegas Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

Dampier now gets the opportunity to build upon his last season with an offensive coordinator who prioritizes the pass first, but features a similar style and play-calling to what Beck utilized at Utah. It was for that reason, among others, that Morgan Scalley selected Kevin McGiven to be the team's next offensive coordinator.

"He creates issues at levels in football. ... He's really good at what he does," Scalley said about McGiven during his introductory press conference last week. "He's efficient at what he does, and he's done it at a level that hasn't necessarily had the resources that we have."

On Sunday, Dampier's backup quarterback and likely future Utes starter, Byrd Ficklin, also announced his return to Utah — confirming what was already an announcement by Ficklin in December before the transfer portal officially opened up.

Ficklin earned one start last season for the Utes when Dampier missed a game due to injury, while also being utilized in several play calls with both quarterbacks on the field. Ficklin finished his freshman season throwing for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 513 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the team's third-leading rusher.

In the two quarterbacks' return, the duo will have several new weapons around them to throw to, including some players they've already built a connection with last season.

Utah brings back receivers Daidren Zipperer, Creed Whittemore and Mana Cavalho, with the expectation that Larry Simmons and Tobias Merriweather will return to Utah, as well.

Additionally, Utah welcomes freshmen receiver Aisa Galea'i, as well as Utah State transfer receiver Braden Pegan and San Jose State receiver Kyri Shoels.

Pegan narrowly missed out on 1,000 receiving yards last season with the Aggies in McGiven's system, finishing with a team-high 926 yards and five touchdowns, while Shoels was San Jose State's second-leading receiver with 768 yards and two touchdowns.

A full look at Utah's transfer portal additions, as well as who has transferred out of the program can be found here.