Dampier sends No. 15 Utah out with 11th win in Las Vegas Bowl blowout over Nebraska

LAS VEGAS — The New Year's Eve fireworks started hours earlier during the Las Vegas Bowl Wednesday.

And what a way to usher in the Morgan Scalley era of Utah football.

Utah starting quarterback Devon Dampier rushed for three touchdowns and threw two others — a 20-yard toss to JJ Buchanan in the end zone and a 17-yard pass to Dallen Bentley — to lift the No. 15 Utes to a 44-22 win over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The win put an end to the 2025 season and gave Utah its 11th win of the season — the fourth all-time in school history — a year after a disappointing 5-7 season. It also gave Scalley his first official win as head coach of the Utes.

And under his leadership, Utah's offense put up 535 total yards — including 310 yards through the air — and managed an impressive 7.0 yards per play in front of 38,879 fans in Allegiant Stadium, the largest for a Las Vegas Bowl since moving to the venue in 2019.

In the win, Utah also broke two school records of rushing yards for the season (3,462) and rushing touchdowns (41).

Dampier finished the game throwing for 310 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-31 passing, while adding a team-high 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Bentley led the team with 106 receiving yards and a score on six catches, while Las Vegas native Buchanan finished with 76 yards and a score on four catches.

On the defensive end, after allowing two consecutive scores on the first two Nebraska (7-6) drives, Utah's defense settled in and limited the Cornhuskers' offense to five straight three-and-out series. During that time, Utah's offense put up the points en route to a 24-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

In total, Utah put up 37 straight points before Nebraska found the end zone late in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run by Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef, who finished the game throwing for 182 yards, one touchdown and an interception on 15-of-27 passing.

