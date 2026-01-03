Morgan Scalley hires Kevin McGiven as Utah's OC, Utes great Jordan Gross to O-Line

SALT LAKE CITY — Just days after Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck took the same position at Michigan, following Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor, head coach Morgan Scalley has quickly found his replacement.

Scalley named former Utah State offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven Saturday to the same position as Utah, solidifying his two coordinator positions for the Utes in his first season as head coach.

McGiven is a veteran play-caller, who helped the Aggies offense to average 408.7 yards per game and 30.9 points per game last season.

His offense is largely similar to what Devon Dampier and the Utah offense utilized this season under Jason Beck, giving the Utah players who remain a similar playbook to work with in Scalley's first season overseeing the Utes.

"Kevin is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football," Scalley said in a statement. "His ability to innovate and adapt to different personnel is extremely impressive and he brings a scheme and mentality that are perfect for the playmakers we have here at Utah. Ute Nation is going to love this guy."

Last season, McGiven helped starting quarterback Bryson Barnes to 2,803 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on 59.3% competition percentage. Utah State finished in second in the Mountain West in scoring at 31.8 points per game and third in the conference in total offense (422.4 yards per game).

"What an incredible honor for me to be hired as the offensive coordinator at the University of Utah," McGiven said in a statement. "This is a special place with special people that I've always aspired to be. I sincerely thank Mark Harlan and coach Scalley for giving me this opportunity and putting their faith and trust in me to lead our offense."

McGiven becomes the latest hire from Scalley, who recently announced the promotion of Colton Swan to defensive coordinator and former Utah player Derrick Odum as the program's newest safeties coach. Scalley still has openings at defensive line, wide receiver and tight end for his primary hires.

Late Saturday, Utah also announced the hiring of former Utah great Jordan Gross as the team's newest offensive line coach. After a standout NFL career, Gross was the head coach at Fruitland High in Idaho, where he coached Utah's first-ever five-star recruit Kelvin Obot.

"Jordan Gross is not only one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game, he is also an elite teacher and coach," Scalley said. "Jordan has had many opportunities to coach over the past several years both at the collegiate and NFL levels and I'm elated that our offer to come home was one he felt he couldn't turn down."

Gross said he's "beyond excited" to be back at Utah.

"The opportunity to be a part of coach Scalley's staff is the chance of a lifetime and great days are ahead," Gross said. "I can't wait to give everything I have to the O-Line group and carry on the proud tradition of OBLOCK. Let's roll!! Go Utes!!"