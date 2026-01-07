Major police incident reported in area of 600 North in Salt Lake City

By Ashley Imlay, KSL | Posted - Jan. 7, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

 
A traffic cam still shows the police response in the area of 650 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening.

A traffic cam still shows the police response in the area of 650 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening. (UDOT)

SALT LAKE CITY — A police incident was reported in the area of 650 N. Redwood in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening.

The incident is at the address of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Salt Lake police reportedly have 18 units responding, and traffic cameras in the area show a large police presence.

Redwood Road is closed in the area and expected to remain closed until about 1 a.m., transportation officials said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Ashley Imlay, KSLAshley Imlay
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

