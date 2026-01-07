Flu hits Utah hard with high hospitalization rates, though doctors believe it's not a 'super flu'

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2025-26 flu season is proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

Amid a rapid rise in flu cases nationwide, Utah is also seeing an upward trend in infections and hospitalizations.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious disease expert at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital, cited data from the Utah Department of Health, noting that 4% of outpatient visits are for influenza-like illnesses.

"That's considered a high rate, but what is a little bit more alarming is that the hospitalization rate across the state is quite high, at 8.42 hospitalizations per 100,000 population," he said, adding that the hospitalization rate signals that the current flu season is "already at or slightly above the peak of last year's season, which was a severe season in terms of influenza hospitalization."

The most vulnerable age group for becoming infected with flu is those 65 and older, followed by children under the age of 4, Pavia noted.

"I have seen some very, very severe and scary cases of influenza in children in the last couple of weeks, including a number of kids who have ended up on advanced life support," he said.

But Pavia pointed out that in most, if not all, cases, those who were hospitalized with severe complications of influenza were not vaccinated.

Nationally, doctors say U.S. flu infections surged over the holidays, surpassing the 2024 winter epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths from the virus so far.

Among the strains circulating in Utah are A H3N2 subclade K and influenza B H1N1.

Pavia said the H3N2 strain emerged after the vaccine was started in production, so the variant isn't the best match for the vaccine formula, though he said data suggest the vaccine is still expected to prevent hospitalizations and reduce severe illnesses.

He also debunked a myth about the so-called "super-flu," as some reports have described the newest strain.

"There's nothing about the circulating strain that we understand makes it super — but it does mean that the vaccine is not working as well as we would like," Pavia said.

He also noted that several antiviral options are available, such as Tamiflu and Zofluza, recommended for high-risk individuals, especially within the first 48 hours of flu-like symptoms.

A person experiencing symptoms may be able to easily tell as it usually comes on suddenly and complications are generally more severe, the CDC states.

People who have influenza may feel some or all of the following signs and symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Other signs may include vomiting and diarrhea, but they are more common among children than adults.

Many who get the flu will recover sometime between a few days and under two weeks, though some people will develop more severe complications, which can be life-threatening and even fatal.

People can also get home tests for influenza, similar to COVID-19 tests, providing an option for those without easy access to clinics.

Ultimately, doctors encourage people to get their flu shot between late August and late October as it provides protection for about five months, which covers the peak of the flu season.

"Don't put it off. Don't try to aim for the last week of October, because you're going to forget it, and before you know it, the flu will be here, and you're not vaccinated," he said.