5 lessons learned about the Great Salt Lake in 2025 outlined in new report

Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah leaders and prominent residents gathered on a deck near the eastern shores of the Great Salt Lake on a hot late summer afternoon last year to outline a vision they had for the Utah 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

They had just signed a public-private charter, GSL 2034, which aims to restore the Great Salt Lake to its minimum healthy level in time for the Games. The group intends to raise $200 million for lake restoration efforts, with half pledged by Ducks Unlimited.

"We will not let the Great Salt Lake fail," said Gov. Spencer Cox as he announced the mission in September.

Getting there won't be easy. Utah State University experts estimate it'd take approximately 800,000 additional acre-feet per year to get the lake there in time for the Games, but a large group of Utah researchers says the ambitious goal highlights one of the key lessons of the past year that is needed to solve the lake's woes.

Partnerships are needed to save the Great Salt Lake.

This graph shows water levels of the Great Salt Lake's southern arm at end of the water year (Sept. 30) every year since 1903. 2025 was the third-lowest in that time. (Photo: Great Salt Lake Strike Team)

It's one of five key takeaways from another tumultuous year for the lake, which fell back to the "serious adverse effects" range of its health, and ended the water year that month with its third-lowest elevation in over 120 years. But what the lake did gain was more partnerships, as well as new funding and planning tools that seek to address long-term solutions, the Great Salt Lake Strike Team wrote in its 2026 Great Salt Lake Data report.

The annual report, released on Wednesday, compiled the latest data and insights from state universities and agencies. It points out that more collaboration and data are needed in long-term solutions. While the lake has gained some since October, it remains 6½ to 7 feet below what's considered its minimum healthy level at the start of this calendar year.

Where is the water going?

Getting there will also require "shared responsibility," which is where new data helps. Previous reports outlined how upstream diversions and evaporative loss are behind the lake's historic decline, but this year's report shows how consumption trends are changing.

Total water depletions from the first four years of this decade are up 5% from the first four years of the 1990s, but agricultural use is starting to slide as other uses have risen.

Agricultural use still accounts for the most use, but it's dropped from 71% at the start of the 1990s to 65% in the first half of this decade. Municipal and industrial use — the second-biggest consumer — rose from 24% to 27% in that same time.

The Great Salt Lake Marina is seen with low water levels at the lake on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Some of that comes from the state's residential growth over that time. Outdoor watering accounted for 97% of all municipal and industrial water consumption in 2024, according to the report. Approximately 408,500 acre-feet of water was used on residential lawns, which was about a quarter of all agricultural consumption.

This has taken a toll on the Jordan River the most among the lake's tributaries, accounting for the vast majority of its depletion.

Mineral extraction use remains about double from three decades ago. It accounts for about 6% of water use, which is the third most water-depleting source, but the number is down significantly after peaking in the 2010s. Some of that is tied to newer legislation outlining how mineral companies use water, while U.S. Magnesium's recent shutdown may continue this trend, too.

New stream gages, diversion measurement tools, groundwater research and mineral industry reporting may help identify future conservation yields with the best benefits in future reports.

Other key lessons

But Utah now has enough information to begin "assessing the effects of policy, conservation programs and management decisions" with the data that has been collected thus far, which is another takeaway in 2025. These include the effects of irrigation optimization, mineral extraction agreements and other amendments tied to water.

"This growing evidence base helps refine strategies and improves our ability to select actions with the greatest benefit to the lake," the strike team reported.

More information will help the "awareness of the lake's complex interactions," such as the environment, dust, salinity and more, the report notes. Researchers say the state is also moving from "crisis response" to "long-term stewardship" as it continues to gather information, too, which outlines the future of handling the lake.

This switch can "create continuity across years and leadership transitions, institutionalizing and lake stewardship," the report adds.

This story will be updated.