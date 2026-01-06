Winter weather advisories issued for Utah valleys ahead of arriving snowstorm

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has significantly benefited from this week's series of storms.

Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude resorts in the Cottonwood canyons all received over 2 feet of snow between Sunday and Tuesday, while several other resorts across the state's northern half gained close to or even over a foot to 1½ feet of fresh powder.

What turned into the biggest storm of the season so far was great for winter recreation and for the state's water supply. Alta gained nearly 4 inches of water through the storm, which helped Little Cottonwood Canyon's snowpack jump from 58% of its median average on New Year's Day to 110% of its median average for this point in the year.

The state's average snowpack jumped from 57% of its median to 74% in just one week.

"(It) was some wet, water-logged snow," said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, adding that many communities north of Salt Lake City were big winners, as Kaysville, the Ogden bench and Logan all ended up with over 0.75 inches of precipitation.

There's at least one more storm before things begin to settle down, which this time includes more valley snow.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories across the state's mountains, which could receive another foot of snow or more by the end of Thursday. It also issued its first advisory of the season for the Wasatch Front and other valley communities, which could end up with a few inches of snow.

Storm timing

A pair of low-pressure systems — one off the California coast and another off the Alaska coast on Tuesday — are projected to collide over the Four Corners in the coming days, which factors into the forecast.

Some scattered snow showers ahead of the low are possible in northern Utah on Wednesday afternoon, before a mix of rain and snow arrives in more parts of the state later in the day, Johnson said. The rain is expected to transition into snow from Logan to central Utah by Thursday morning, possibly causing a slick commute.

Additional showers could linger into the afternoon, with the Great Salt Lake playing a "wild card" role in potentially aiding snow totals on Thursday and potentially again on Friday morning, before drier conditions return by the weekend.

Potential accumulations

Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is generally expected across the mountains in Utah's northern half, while 4 to 8 inches are possible in the central and southern mountains by the end of Thursday, according to the weather service's advisories. "Locally higher" totals are possible in the upper Cottonwood canyons and Bear River range.

❄️Our attention now turns to a colder system arriving late Wed that will bring valley snow between early Thursday AM and Friday AM.



➡️Slow down if you encounter adverse driving conditions (especially for the Thu AM commute!) and allow more time to reach your destination. #utwxpic.twitter.com/E7NHDfnrvE — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 6, 2026

Lower elevations, including the Wasatch Back and valleys scattered across Utah's northern half, could receive 1 to 4 inches of snow by late Thursday, with lake-effect snow potentially enhancing totals southeast of the Great Salt Lake.

Salt Lake City has collected only 0.1 inches of snow so far this season, but one weather service model lists Utah's capital city as having over a 70% chance of collecting 2 inches of snow.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the agency wrote in its alert.

Rain is more likely closer to St. George, but Johnson said there's a chance of some flurries. The weather service projects that the city could wind up with about a tenth of an inch of precipitation.

A cool and dry weekend

Cooler and drier conditions are expected this weekend, as the system clears out. High temperatures may only top out in the mid-to-upper 30s across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah this weekend, with overnight lows in the teens closer to Logan and in the low 20s elsewhere.

Hazy conditions may also return across the Wasatch Front by the end of the weekend, as another lull in storm activity moves into the forecast, Johnson said.

High temperatures will dip into the 40s across southern Utah, but are forecast to return to the 50s by the end of the weekend. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.