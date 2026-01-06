1 dead after car hits pedestrian in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday in St. George.

The crash occurred at 700 S. River Road, St. George police said on social media. Details about the victim were not released and police initially posted that the intersection was closed just before 6:30 a.m., but the exact time of the crash is unclear.

"This incident will heavily impact traffic this morning. Please find alternate routes to get to where you're going today and avoid this area as there is no access to this intersection until the investigation is completed," police said.

This story will be updated.