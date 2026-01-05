Tooele County sheriff's deputy injured in multi-vehicle crash

ERDA, Tooele County — A deputy with the Tooele County Sheriff's Department sustained minor injuries from a crash involving three vehicles on Monday night, police said.

Troopers were called to a crash at state Route 36 and Bates Canyon Road at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said the sheriff's deputy was turning to go northbound on Route 36 while another vehicle continued westbound through the intersection on Bates Canyon Road. Another vehicle then came through the intersection heading south, ran a red light and crashed into both vehicles.

UHP said the crash caused minor injuries, including to the sheriff's deputy, who was taken to Mountain West Hospital to be treated, but was later released and said to be OK.

The drivers involved cooperated with troopers at the scene. The incident caused a temporary closure of southbound S.R. 36 for a time, but it has since reopened.