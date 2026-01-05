New 2nd District Court program aims to help military veterans caught up in the legal system

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OGDEN — Leaving the military for civilian life can be a tough transition for some, says Judge Craig Hall of the 2nd District Court in Ogden.

Without the structure and "well-defined mission" of the military, he said, some can flounder as they search for work and try to forge new relationships, particularly if they've had post-traumatic stress disorder or sustained a traumatic brain injury.

"All this together can unfortunately lead to significant mental health issues, addictions, loss of confidence and extreme frustration," Hall said, as well as "unfortunate encounters with law enforcement and the courts."

With that in mind, he, Gov. Spencer Cox, veterans advocate Jennie Taylor and other leaders gathered Monday to formally unveil a new 2nd District Court initiative to help military veterans caught up in the judicial system, Veterans Treatment Court. The new court gives eligible veterans access to a mentor who can offer individualized support and a means of potentially getting a reduction in the charges they face or dismissal of charges altogether if certain conditions are met.

"It is a smart, compassionate and effective model of justice. It saves lives, it heals families and it makes our community safer by dramatically reducing recidivism," Hall said.

Veterans advocate and Gold Star widow Jennie Taylor speaks at a ceremony where the Utah judiciary launched a new veterans court to support former service members in the justice system in 2nd District Court in Ogden on Monday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Plans for the new initiative, which will serve eligible veterans who have brushes with the law in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties, were first unveiled last June. Similar courts elsewhere show recidivism rates among program participants of 14% compared to the 23%-46% figure for veterans who go through traditional courts, according to data provided by those involved in the effort.

Taylor said the new court is a means of providing extra help to those who have put their lives in harm's way via military service. She helps lead the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, formed in part to honor military members and their families for their service.

"We have a system that's built to help them start again," she said. "We're going to carry you through the hard time while you start again. We're going to raise you up the same way you raised your arm to say that you would pay the price with your life if necessary."

Cox stressed the importance of allowing for justice and mercy in the court system while also noting the particular struggles service members can face on entering civilian life.

For those who want to change, "we're going to give you the tools to allow that to happen," he said, singling out the importance of the mentors who will be involved in the initiative. When people are able to turn their lives around after a brush with the law, "and then help others do the same, that's where the true magic happens."

Nicholas Booth and other audience members listen as the Utah judiciary launches a new veterans court to support former service members in the justice system at a ceremony in the 2nd District Court in Ogden on Monday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Similar programming is already in place in the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, the 4th District Court in Utah County, the U.S. District Court in Utah, and Salt Lake City Justice Court. Under the new 2nd District Court initiative, those who commit felonies may take part if they have an honorable or general discharge. Participants cannot be charged with a sex offense or be on the sex-offender registry, among other requirements, and they'll be considered for the program on a case-by-case basis.

"Veterans suffer a disproportionately higher rate of substance abuse, homelessness, unemployment, strained interpersonal relationships and mental health issues," reads an informational sheet about the program. At the same time, their military service "provides a foundation for a stronger recovery track than non-veterans."

Taking part in the program can take 18 months to two years and Hall said participants who complete it may be able to have their charges reduced or dismissed. A judge, prosecutors, defense attorneys, representatives from veterans organizations and mentors "work as a team to decide what is best for the participant," Hall said.