Salt Lake grocery manager arrested, accused of stealing about $40K

SALT LAKE CITY — A manager of a Salt Lake City Smith's Food and Drug was arrested Sunday and accused of stealing money from the grocery store for most of 2025, allegedly to pay rent and other expenses.

Yasmin Castellanos, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of theft.

Police say Castellanos was a manager at Smith's, 1174 W. 600 North, and was "responsible for collecting money bags filled with cash from the registers, including the pharmacy registers, and was to place the cash into a collection machine." But from Feb. 13 through Dec. 28, 2025, Castellanos "would remove the cash from the bags, then pocket the money," a police booking affidavit states.

The largest amount taken at one time was about $14,800 on Dec. 27, the affidavit alleges.

"No money taken has been located as of now. (Castellanos) stated the total amount they took was approximately $40,000," the affidavit states.

Castellanos allegedly told police that she "used all the money to pay loans, rent, medical bills, and food" and that her monthly expenditures totaled about $2,000."