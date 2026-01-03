Utah leaders react to US deposing Venezuela's Maduro

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's senators took to social media Saturday morning in reaction to the news of the U.S. attacking Venezuela and deposing President Nicolas Maduro.

The early Saturday attack is Washington's most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. Trump was expected to speak on the attack in a press conference at 9 a.m.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who ​has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Ahead of the overnight strikes, the U.S. had accused Maduro of running a "narco-state" and rigging the 2024 election.

Sen. John Curtis said he has seen the "level of human suffering" in Venezuela as a result of Maduro's regime when he stood on the border between Venezuela and Columbia.

"I've seen the human cost of failed authoritarian socialism made even worse by the ties to drug cartels, terrorist groups, Russia, and Iran which threaten Americans in our own hemisphere. As chair of the subcommittee on the western hemisphere, I expect a full and timely briefing on the nature, scope and impact of these actions," Curtis said.

Sen. Mike Lee initially posted on X questioning the reasoning for the attack about 1 a.m. He said he was looking forward to learning "what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force."

Two hours later he said he had spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed him the Venezuelan president was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the U.S.

"The kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant," Lee said. "This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack."

Lee added that Rubio said the administration anticipates no further action will occur in Venezuela now that Maduro is in custody.

State Sen. Nate Blouin, who announced a campaign for the 1st congressional district, reposted more than a dozen social media posts criticizing the attack.

"We cannot let this happen. Trump is dragging us into another conflict and Congress is enabling him. Stop playing along," Blouin said.

In another post, Blouin just wrote "Impeach" in response to a political YouTuber who said "The president of the United States has dementia and is going to war with Venezuela for no reason."

The Venezuelan leader, a 63-year-old former bus driver handpicked by the dying Hugo Chavez to succeed him in 2013, has denied those claims and said Washington was intent on taking control of his nation's oil reserves, the largest in the world.