Layton junior high employee arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with 17-year-old

LAYTON — A woman who works as an office assistant at a Layton junior high school was arrested and accused of inappropriate conduct with a teenager.

Hali Ann Lunt, 44, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Friday for investigation of unlawful kissing of a minor.

On Dec. 16, the teen, who police said is 17, was interviewed by a forensics team at the Davis County Child Justice Center, where he disclosed that Lunt had kissed him on several occasions, a police booking affidavit states.

"The victim described the kissing as intentional and occurring in a manner that was not part of normal familial or social affection," police said in the affidavit.

The teen also went into details about the locations where they allegedly kissed, police said.

The next day, on Dec. 17, police said they spoke with Lunt, who allegedly "admitted to kissing the victim," the booking affidavit states.

Police allege that Lunt acknowledged the kissing was intentional and that she was aware the teen was under 18, the legal age of consent in Utah.

Lunt's "statements were consistent with the victim's disclosure regarding the nature of the contact and the circumstances under which it occurred," the booking affidavit states.

Police said they also obtained statements from additional witnesses who corroborated portions of the teenager's disclosure and Lunt's admission, according to the booking document.

As of Friday, Lunt is listed on Shoreline Junior High School's website as an office assistant.

In a statement sent to KSL, Chris Williams, spokesman for the Davis School District, said Lunt was placed on leave before winter break last month.

"The alleged conduct is not affiliated with the Davis School District," he said in the statement.

Williams added the district appreciates its ongoing working relationship with law enforcement.