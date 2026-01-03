Man sentenced to jail, deportation in attempted murder of his wife in Ogden

OGDEN — An immigrant apparently in the country illegally has received jail time and a suspended prison sentence for trying to kill his wife.

Alberto Domingo Seco, 49, pleaded no contest on Monday to attempted murder, a first-degree felony, in the June 26 incident in Ogden, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, as part of a plea deal. In exchange, three other charges against Seco were dismissed, another aggravated assault charge and assault and threat of violence charges, class B misdemeanors.

Second District Judge Jason Nelson subsequently sentenced Seco to 210 days of jail with credit for 136 days served on the attempted murder charge and placed him on probation for three years. He received suspended prison terms of zero to five years on the attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, and Nelson authorized his immediate release to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Court papers don't specify Seco's migratory status but reference his possible deportation. Prosecutors know Seco is subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, "which certainly suggests that he is in the country illegally, but we do not know the particulars," Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said.

Seco's wife said the man held a knife against her cheek during a June 26 argument in an apartment and threatened to kill her, according to charging documents. He also choked her and punched her in the face. She successfully fought him off and fled, but Seco pursued her outside in his vehicle.

"When he was in his vehicle, he suddenly accelerated toward (the woman) and she had to jump out of the way," the charges state.

If Seco hasn't already been deported, he's scheduled to appear at a Feb. 9 hearing with Nelson, according to court papers.