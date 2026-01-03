Intoxicated man fired round through hotel floor into occupied room, police say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WEST JORDAN — Police arrested a 20-year-old man who they say fired a round through his hotel room floor on New Year's Eve, apparently on accident, into a room occupied by a woman and her child.

West Jordan police were called to a hotel just before midnight and found several people inside the room where the shooting occurred.

"The (man) had brought his firearm to the hotel room and had begun showing the other three occupants. (He) removed the slide out of the firearm and claimed he was beginning to rack the slide to remove the loaded round. While this action was beginning, (he) had his finger on the trigger and discharged the loaded round of the firearm," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police say the round went into the floor on the fourth floor of the hotel and into a room occupied by a woman and her child on the third floor.

No injuries were reported. The man then picked up the shell casing, drove to a friend's house and would not tell police at first where he was at, the affidavit states.

The man later admitted he had been drinking that night and other witnesses told police he was intoxicated.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of several misdemeanor crimes, including improper discharge of a firearm, tampering with evidence and unlawful consumption of alcohol.