Intoxicated man fired round through hotel floor into occupied room, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 3, 2026 at 8:28 p.m.

 
A man was arrested on New Year's Eve after police say he fired a round into a West Jordan hotel room floor, possibly on accident, and into an occupied room below.

A man was arrested on New Year's Eve after police say he fired a round into a West Jordan hotel room floor, possibly on accident, and into an occupied room below. (Matt Brooks, KSL)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WEST JORDAN — Police arrested a 20-year-old man who they say fired a round through his hotel room floor on New Year's Eve, apparently on accident, into a room occupied by a woman and her child.

West Jordan police were called to a hotel just before midnight and found several people inside the room where the shooting occurred.

"The (man) had brought his firearm to the hotel room and had begun showing the other three occupants. (He) removed the slide out of the firearm and claimed he was beginning to rack the slide to remove the loaded round. While this action was beginning, (he) had his finger on the trigger and discharged the loaded round of the firearm," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police say the round went into the floor on the fourth floor of the hotel and into a room occupied by a woman and her child on the third floor.

No injuries were reported. The man then picked up the shell casing, drove to a friend's house and would not tell police at first where he was at, the affidavit states.

The man later admitted he had been drinking that night and other witnesses told police he was intoxicated.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of several misdemeanor crimes, including improper discharge of a firearm, tampering with evidence and unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  