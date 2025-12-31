Vanderbilt punter's illegal kick sets up Iowa for an easy touchdown in ReliaQuest Bowl

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 31, 2025 at 11:49 a.m.

 
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea looks on during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea looks on during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa scored a touchdown late in first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl on Wednesday as the result of a quirky play involving an illegal kick by the Vanderbilt punter.

On fourth down at the Vandy 15, punter Nick Haberer took the snap and began moving toward the line of scrimmage as if to wait for the coverage team to get downfield. He stepped over the 15 before sending a punt 53 yards out of bounds at the Iowa 32.

Haberer was flagged for an illegal kick, and the 5-yard penalty from the spot of the foul gave the Hawkeyes possession at the Vandy 10. Reece Vander Zee pulled down a touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski on the next play for a 14-3 lead.

