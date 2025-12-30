Rested or rusty? Top four playoff seeds eager to show they are ready as CFP quarterfinals arrive

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

No. 1 Indiana spent several December weeks reveling in the luster of the best season in school history.

They sung the school's fight song in the confetti celebration following their first Big Ten championship since 1967 and first outright title since 1945. They were featured on "60 Minutes." They signed their offensive and defensive coordinators to contract extensions. They even flew to New Yorck City and took photos of quarterback Fernando Mendoza and his brand new Heisman Trophy in Times Square.

And now that they know their Rose Bowl opponent after Alabama rallied for a 34-24 victory at Oklahoma, Indiana has spent the past 10 days prepping to prove they're worthy of holding both the No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

"We understand that just like the Big Ten Championship game, just like any other big games we played this season, this page is now folded, although I will be in the (Heisman) fraternity for the rest of my life," Mendoza said after returning to campus with the Heisman. "Our focus right now is winning the College Football Playoff. That's what would make this trophy so much sweeter."

Last year was the first for the expanded 12-team playoff, and the top four seeds with first-round byes — Oregon, Georgia, Bosie State and Arizona State — all lost in the quarterfinals. This year's top seeds — Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech — want to prove last year was a fluke.

Georgia (12-1) face conference foe Ole Miss (12-1) in a New Year's Day rematch at the Sugar Bowl; the Bulldogs dealt the Rebels their only loss. The defending champion Buckeyes (12-1) have spent the past couple weeks getting healthy and making one key change. Coach Ryan Day will be calling the plays when Ohio State faces Miami (11-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

"There's not a game that's gone by where I'm not involved or listening to every call and making sure it's what we've agreed upon going in (to the game)," Day said, explaining why he's taking over the playcalling from new South Florida coach Brian Hartline. "So, it's similar to the way it was before."

The other quarterfinal matchup pits Texas Tech (12-1), the Big 12 champion, against Oregon (11-1).

The Hoosiers (13-0) never lost their focus in 2025, thanks partly to second-year coach Curt Cignetti but mostly because the Hoosiers' returning contingent — players such as linebacker Aiden Fisher, defensive end Mikail Kamara and receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. — wouldn't allow it.

Neither did the newcomers such as Mendoza and starting center Pat Coogan, who immediately embraced Indiana's mission to avenge the two losses that tainted Cignetti's otherwise flawless first season: At eventual national champion Ohio State and at eventual national runner-up Notre Dame.

Outsiders entered this season wondering whether the remarkable turnaround of the losingest football program in Football Bowl Subdivision history was merely a one-hit wonder. Yet with each passing week, the Hoosiers answered the challenge, turning some doubters into believers.

"For us, it's not really three weeks of being off, it's more so about getting better at what you do right now," Fisher said. "And when the time comes to scout another opponent, you'll be an even better player and in a better situation to do that. I think that's a big thing."

Now comes the toughest test so far: A game at the Rose Bowl against the Crimson Tide, which has won six national championships since 2009. Cignetti is a former Alabama assistant while Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is a former Indiana assistant.

"We understand we've got a great football team with Indiana," DeBoer said. "Coach Cignetti, just what he's done is amazing here these last two years, just building the program as quickly as he's done to the level it's at. Really looking forward to us diving back into our process here, getting back to work."

So far, Indiana has met every challenge with late scores to win at Iowa, at Oregon and at Penn State before upsetting the then top-ranked Buckeyes on Dec. 6. Cignetti has relied on those lessons to help his team through his long layoff.

"Until we knew the opponent, we treated it like two bye weeks. Now we have almost two weeks to prepare for the opponent," he said last week. "Would I prefer to play earlier? Yeah, I probably would, to be quite honest with you. But that's not the case. We're excited about playing. We're off to a good start, and it will be a tremendous challenge."

The Hoosiers don't expect anything less from themselves. They intend to be rested and ready — not rusty.

"I believe we've earned these bye weeks," Mendoza said. "I think it's a great honor to have a bye week, and we still have great momentum going into the playoff. I think it's a great opportunity to rest our bodies and stay sharp on our fundamentals."

AP Sports Writers Charles Odum in Atlanta and Joe Reedy in Columbus, Ohio, also contributed to this report.

