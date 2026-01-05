New beginnings: Provo business owners reemerge with separate ventures, but same purpose

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PROVO — After being forced out of the location she owned with her former business partner for nearly a decade, it probably would've been easier for Sadie Crowley to explore another line of work.

But "every time I thought about going out and getting some job, I felt so horribly depressed at the idea," said Crowley, co-owner of Moon Peak Coffeehouse in Provo.

For nearly eight years, Crowley was co-owner of Rugged Grounds coffee shop, which sat near the corner of 500 South and Freedom Boulevard in Provo. She and two other business partners, Skyler Saenz and Claire Buiatti, opened the shop in 2017, in a rustic-style building known for its crescent moon and neon marquee out front.

The Provo Planning Commission, however, in a January meeting, approved a plan proposed by a developer who owns the land to demolish the business to make way for a large apartment complex. Rugged Grounds closed shop at its original location more than a month later.

The closure included the two owners parting ways, but neither of them were ready to let go of their entrepreneurial ambitions or aspirations to foster a sense of community through a cup of joe.

A fresh start

Saenz and Buiatti, who remained partners and retained the Rugged Grounds business, were able to find a new home for the shop at 397 E. 200 North.

After learning that they'd have to be out of the original location by the end of February, Saenz said he didn't want to waste much time getting a new place squared away.

"We had the month to vacate and so I was quickly shopping around," he said. "I was just driving down the street and I saw a 'for rent' sign and it was just serendipitous."

Saenz said one of the biggest setbacks was the timing of the change, but fortunately, it all turned out for the best.

"The space was pretty much an empty canvas, so we were able to just kind of reload the vibe," he said. "We acquired a pool table and a coffee roasting machine — so we're roasting our own coffee now; and the space, it just feels larger."

A company of 3

Crowley said she and two other women, who had also been employees at the previous coffee shop, wanted to go into business together. Despite their ambition, finding a location for the new venture presented its own challenges.

"We wanted to find the perfect spot, the perfect fit. And we looked at quite a few places, and just nothing really was right," she said.

Eventually, the perfect fit found them, according to Crowley. She and co-owners Stacy Wilk and Monroe Matsen secured a location previously occupied by 3Hive record lounge, which relocated over the summer.

And after eight months, the trio celebrated the opening of Moon Peak Coffeehouse the day after Thanksgiving at the corner of 50 E. 500 North, across from the Provo library.

"It was a pretty interesting summer, just looking and waiting and biting (our) nails kind of, but right now I just feel really lucky to work with Sadie and with Stacy," Matsen said.

Pause provides perspective

Crowley admits that the months in between not only provided a much-needed break but also time to consider whether going back into ownership was worth pursuing again.

"Especially after running a business for eight years, I was grateful for the time to slow down and then also really think about what I really wanted to do, and if I really wanted to do it all over again. And I do, I missed the community so much," she said.

Wilk, who was a previous manager at Rugged Grounds, said she always dreamed of opening a coffee shop and is soaking up the opportunity in her new role as co-owner at Moon Peak.

"It's definitely different being like, the one that's really in charge now, but it's nice that I'm not alone. It's nice that I have Sadie and Monroe here as well," she said.

The venture also checks off a bucket list item for Matsen.

"I try not to let it go to my head," she said. "I try not to be like, 'Oh, I'm a business owner at 25,' but it's pretty fun; it's cool; like one of my lifelong dreams has already come true, and there's so much more to do."

Matsen said their team aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all customers.

"We care about a good cup of coffee; we care about making it excellent, and we care about doing it the right way — but we also do that with community in mind," she said.

Crowley said it's hard not to become emotional when thinking about or seeing photos of what's left at the old location.

"People have sent me pictures of it and all the rubble on the ground. And you know that building was just so unique and pretty, like the upstairs and the wood and the brick — it's sad, but you know, that's how it goes, especially in this area; we love to demolish old stuff," she said.

Crowley said they are looking forward to offering up other items and getting creative with recipes for soups and special toasts, among other items.