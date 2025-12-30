Kearns house fire claims dog's life; cause under investigation

KEARNS — A dog died Tuesday after a fire ripped through a home in Kearns.

Benjamin Porter, public information officer for Unified Fire Authority, said crews were called to the blaze Tuesday morning in the area of 5100 South and Pieper Boulevard, near 4800 West.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and initiated an offensive fire attack to knock the blaze down. Porter said no one was found inside the house, but one dog that was inside the burning home did not survive.

Crews respond to a house fire in Kearns on Tuesday, that left one dog dead. Fire officials said the home is significantly damaged and uninhabitable. (Photo: Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

It's unclear if fire officials made contact with the homeowners, but Porter said the house sustained significant damage and is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.