Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, dies of rare form of leukemia

WASHINGTON — Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday after revealing in a ⁠November essay that she had been diagnosed with ‌a rare form of leukemia. She was ⁠35.

Her passing was announced by ‌her family in ‍a social media post from the ⁠John F. Kennedy ⁠Presidential Library and Museum.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family wrote.

Schlossberg was a climate change and environmental journalist and the ‍second child of JFK's daughter, former diplomat Caroline Kennedy, and the designer-artist Edwin Schlossberg.

In a New Yorker essay published in November, Schlossberg said she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid ‌leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer of the ‌blood and bone marrow.

At the time, she also criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary, for ⁠being a vaccine ​skeptic and cutting ⁠funding for cancer ‌research.