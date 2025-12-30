Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, dies of rare form of leukemia

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
WASHINGTON — Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday after revealing in a November essay that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. She was 35.
Her passing was announced by her family in a social media post from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family wrote.
Schlossberg was a climate change and environmental journalist and the second child of JFK's daughter, former diplomat Caroline Kennedy, and the designer-artist Edwin Schlossberg.
In a New Yorker essay published in November, Schlossberg said she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
At the time, she also criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary, for being a vaccine skeptic and cutting funding for cancer research.