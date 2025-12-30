Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, dies of rare form of leukemia

By Bhargav Acharya, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 6:38 p.m.

 
Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, speaks at the 2023 Profile in Courage Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Mass., Oct. 29, 2023. Schlossberg died Tuesday at the age of 35.

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, speaks at the 2023 Profile in Courage Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Mass., Oct. 29, 2023. Schlossberg died Tuesday at the age of 35. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

WASHINGTON — Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday after revealing in a ⁠November essay that she had been diagnosed with ‌a rare form of leukemia. She was ⁠35.

Her passing was announced by ‌her family in ‍a social media post from the ⁠John F. Kennedy ⁠Presidential Library and Museum.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family wrote.

Schlossberg was a climate change and environmental journalist and the ‍second child of JFK's daughter, former diplomat Caroline Kennedy, and the designer-artist Edwin Schlossberg.

In a New Yorker essay published in November, Schlossberg said she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid ‌leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer of the ‌blood and bone marrow.

At the time, she also criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary, for ⁠being a vaccine ​skeptic and cutting ⁠funding for cancer ‌research.

