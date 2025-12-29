Man ordered gunman to 'drop him' just before South Jordan shooting death, police say

SOUTH JORDAN — Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection with the killing of a third man in South Jordan after police say one man instructed the other to shoot the victim.

Zachary Gage Prescott, 25, and Kevin Charles Scarbourough, 38, were both arrested for investigation of murder.

Police were called to 11536 S. Copper Stone Drive about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, where Alexander Powell, 34, was found with "multiple wounds" - including at least one gunshot - and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

"As fire personnel were arriving, they saw a male fleeing the area and notified law enforcement. This male was later apprehended a short distance away in a field and he was identified as Kevin Scarbourough," a police booking affidavit states.

Detectives found multiple shell casings and a van in the driveway that appeared to have a bullet hole in it, the affidavit states.

Witnesses said Scarbourough and Powell got into a fight in the backyard, and then again inside the residence. The witnesses told police that "the argument appeared to be something gang-related," according to the affidavit.

Once the fight inside the home was broken up, Scarbourough, Prescott and Powell all walked out the front door.

"A witness on scene heard Kevin instruct the shooter to shoot (Powell), which the shooter replied, 'I don't wanna go to prison,' and then Kevin again told him to shoot (Powell) and then shots rang out. In surveillance footage obtained, it appears Kevin says, 'Drop him, 40' and also says, 'Shoot him' to the suspected shooter," the affidavit alleges.

Investigators say "40" is Prescott's moniker.

After being taken into custody, Scarbourough told police he arrived at the home with Prescott in a rideshare vehicle.

"(Scarbourough) also stated everything was fine until he went to the bathroom and then came out and it was 'chaos,' but he could not describe what this meant. (Scarbourough) said he was hit by someone or something, and only remembers running out of the house and then being detained by police later. (Scarbourough) said he did not see anyone with a firearm and denied having involvement in the murder. When I informed (Scarbourough) he was being booked on a murder charge due to his involvement, he only nodded his head," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

Prescott was located on Sunday afternoon in Duchesne County and was arrested by members of the South Valley SWAT team.

According to a second booking affidavit, "multiple people had seen (Prescott) 'flashing' a firearm throughout the night at the party. One of the witnesses who directly saw what happened confirmed (Prescott) was the one with the gun and he was the one who shot (Powell)."

Investigators seized a safe belonging to Prescott while serving a search warrant and found a gun inside that matches the caliber of the casings collected at the scene. Police say Prescott fired at least two rounds. One round hit and killed Powell and the other hit the van in the driveway.