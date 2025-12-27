'Compassionate leadership': Local leaders praise service of President Jeffrey R. Holland

SALT LAKE CITY — Local religious and political leaders took to social media Saturday to express their condolences for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who they say served others throughout his life with kindness and love.

President Holland died Saturday at age 85. He died about 3:15 a.m. from complications associated with kidney disease while surrounded by his family, according to the church. He had been hospitalized just before Christmas.

President Holland had served as an apostle for the church since June of 1994. Before then, he was part of the church's First Quorum of the Seventy — Latter-day Saint men called to preside over the work of the church in specific geographic areas — since April 1989.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said his relationship with President Holland began more than 50 years ago, calling it a "long and loving relationship in the work of the Lord," he said.

President Oaks said while he was serving as the BYU president, he had the privilege of inviting President Holland to be the dean of Religious Education. President Holland took over as president of BYU in 1980 when President Oaks became a justice of the Utah Supreme Court.

"From the beginning, his influence strengthened the university's sacred mission to unite spiritual purpose with academic excellence," the prophet said.

President Holland lifted the weary, encouraged the faithful and bore powerful witness of the Savior over his three decades as an apostle, President Oaks said. Even during significant personal trials, he served others, he said.

"We honor his unwavering devotion, his steadfast witness of the Savior, and his inspired ability to strengthen faith and deepen understanding," President Oaks said.

President Holland spent nearly a decade as president of Brigham Young University in Provo (1980-89) before becoming a general authority.

BYU President C. Shane Reese posted on social media Saturday, saying he was joining with the campus community in mourning President Holland.

"His powerful testimony of the Savior strengthened our faith and our commitment to live in a more Christlike way. On a personal note, his kindness, friendship, and mentorship were life-changing for me. I will always treasure the moments I spent with him," Reese said.

Jeffrey R. Holland speaks at Brigham Young University where he served as university president from 1980 to 1989. (Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Gov. Spencer Cox called President Holland a "dear friend" and a man of faith, generosity and love. Cox said he and his wife Abby take comfort knowing President Holland has been reunited with his beloved wife Patricia, who died in 2023.

"Elder Holland was a teacher of souls, a friend to the weary and a steadfast voice of hope in our church and across the world. For decades, he lifted hearts with his powerful testimony of Jesus Christ," the governor said. "His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the example he set."

The governor also wrote condolences on his personal X account, saying no other church leader had such a profound impact on his faith than President Holland. He shared links to his favorite general conference and BYU addresses from the apostle, citing the influence his words had on him.

"Like millions of others mourning today, his words had a way of penetrating my soul like no others. In times of trial or darkness, I would return to them over and over again and feel the light and peace I needed," he said.

Sen. John Curtis said he joins those in and outside of the faith in expressing condolences for President Holland.

"He dedicated his life to faith, education and service both as a leader and as an educator whose influence extended well beyond Utah. His decades of spiritual guidance, commitment to community and compassionate leadership touched countless lives," Curtis said.

Sen. Mike Lee also posted about the apostle, thanking him for his "life of service and sacrifice." President Holland was a beloved leader, teacher and unwavering witness of Jesus Christ, Lee said.

"His powerful testimony, deep compassion and tireless service blessed countless lives in southern Utah, at BYU, throughout the United States and around the world," he said.

Lee wished all those who mourn President Holland to find comfort in the Savior "and his amazing grace, about which President Holland so eloquently and sincerely testified."

State representatives also expressed thoughts on President Holland.

Rep. Mike Kennedy praised President Holland for being an example of faith, humility and service.

"He was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ whose testimony, kindness and lifelong devotion blessed families across Utah and around the world," Kennedy said.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, visits with his son, Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, outside the St. George Utah Temple. (Photo: Nick Adams, for the Deseret News)

Rep. Celeste Maloy said President Holland "felt like our apostle here in southern Utah." She said his voice and testimony were shaped by his stories of growing up in Washington County.

"I was fortunate to have a few interactions with him over the years, and those moments left a lasting mark on my life and faith. He will be dearly missed," she said.

Maloy shared that when she was a teenager, President Holland traveled to her small town in Nevada "to be with us in our grief" and help dig the grave for a missionary from the community who had been killed in Russia.

"It's something I'll never forget, and it shows why Elder Holland is loved so much by so many of us," she said.

Rep. Blake Moore said it was fitting that President Holland died during the Christmas season when the birth of Christ is celebrated.

"No one's words have brought me closer to Christ than Elder Holland's," Moore said.

