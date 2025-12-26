Man charged with murder in Salt Lake shooting death over drug debt

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who police say was out for revenge because of a debt has been charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

Nathaniel Douglas Stockton, 36, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with aggravated murder and using an explosive or incendiary device and causing injury, first-degree felonies; attempted aggravated arson and drug possession with intent to distribute, second-degree felonies; and two counts of prohibited dangerous weapons conduct, a third-degree felony.

Just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 14, Salt Lake police responded to reports of a man injured next to an RV in the park strip near a Smith's grocery store at 2131 S. Lincoln Street.

Steve Gus Kallas, 58, "had a wound on the left anterior shoulder and was pronounced deceased at the scene. When (Kallas') shirt was cut open, a deformed bullet fell out of his shirt," according to charging documents. "Subsequent investigation revealed numerous bullet strikes (holes) concentrated near the bedroom on the driver side of the RV and 10 expended .22 caliber casings in the roadway to the southwest of the RV."

Investigators also found remnants of what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, the charges state.

Detectives then learned that Kallas owed Stockton money due to a drug debt. According to one witness, Kallas had paid back half the money he owed Stockton, but Stockton "was really upset about how long it was taking (Kallas) to pay in full," charging documents say.

"Detectives learned that Stockton was being actively investigated by the attorney general's office. GPS electronic monitoring on his Toyota Camry showed Stockton present at the homicide scene on Dec. 14," according to the charges.

After collecting and reviewing surveillance video and audio from the area, detectives noted "two separate volleys of shots from two different guns. One set of gunshots was clearly louder than the other set," the court documents state.

"In the early morning hours, the defendant is seen on video surveillance turning his car around in a parking lot and parking across the street from the victim's RV. The defendant is seen getting out of his car, and 10 shots are heard. A light is seen, which is believed to be the Molotov cocktail, being lit. Movement in the street shows what appears to be the victim spraying bear spray at the defendant, and an additional three rounds of gunfire being heard. The victim is then found deceased on the park strip," the charges allege. "The defendant was out for revenge."

Police arrested Stockton three days later. Police say Stockton is homeless and sleeps at various motels.