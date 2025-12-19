US midfielder Tyler Adams has torn MCL and will be out for up to three months

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2025 at 9:50 a.m.

 
Bournemouth's Tyler Adams is helped off the pitch during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

Bournemouth's Tyler Adams is helped off the pitch during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

BOURNEMOUTH, England — United States international Tyler Adams will be out for up to three months after tearing a medial collateral ligament, Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said on Friday.

Adams was injured in the opening minutes of Monday's Premier League draw against Manchester United.

"Tyler has torn his MCL so he will definitely be out for some time," Iraola said. "From our previous experience with MCL injuries, it is normally around two or three months.

"It's a big blow because he is an important player for us. Straight away, when you see the mechanism of the injury and the action itself we felt it could be something serious."

Adams' injury is also a potential blow for the U.S. team ahead of next year's World Cup. Adams has had lengthy injury layoffs in recent seasons and underwent back surgery last year. But he has been a near ever-present for Bournemouth this term.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

