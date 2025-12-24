Clearfield High students raise over $100K for domestic violence services in Davis County

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Safe Harbor Crisis Center in Layton got a generous Christmas present last week thanks to a two-week fundraising effort by students at Clearfield High School.

During its annual "Falcons are Fabulous" fundraiser, Clearfield High students raised more than $103,700 that will be used for efforts at Safe Harbor Crisis Center, the Davis School District said Friday.

Todd Hixson, executive director of Safe Harbor Crisis Center, said the funds will be used to enhance security measures at its Kaysville campus.

"It is a project that needs to be done badly that we have not been able to find the funding for," he said in a statement. "So this will make a significant difference in the safety of a lot of the clients that come to us for services."

The organization has been around for nearly 30 years and is the only domestic violence and sexual assault victim service provider in Davis County. Safe Harbor Crisis Center serves over 3,000 people each year through its emergency shelter, transitional housing, therapy and outreach programs, according to its website.

The Davis School District said students raised the money in various ways, through donations, competitions, actions and different assembly events.

Student leaders who took part in the effort said it was about more than raising money; it was also about calling for awareness to issues that may be difficult to talk about.

"I feel like sexual assault and domestic abuse can be kind of a taboo topic for a lot of people," said Paige, a junior at Clearfield High School. "I feel like our goal is to bring more awareness to that and help people to see that if something bad happens to you that it's OK to get help."

In Utah, according to previous reporting by KSL, there were 100 homicides in 2024, of which 34 were linked to domestic violence.

And Hixson said Davis County is not immune to the issue.

"We have high numbers of domestic violence; we have high numbers of sexual assaults, so this need exists," he said.

Students at Clearfield High School said they are grateful to those who chipped in to help make a difference in the community.

"To have so many gracious people to be able to put together every single penny, every single dime to go toward such an amazing cause, it just astounds me every single year how much money we can put together," said Luke, the student body president.