Vital World Cup ski competition pulled out of Utah over low snow accumulation

PARK CITY — An international ski championship that's considered one of the last qualifying events for the 2026 Winter Olympics is being pulled out of Utah over the state's slow snow collection start.

International Ski and Snowboard Federation and U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Tuesday that its World Cup competition — scheduled to be held at Deer Valley Resort on Jan. 16-18, 2026 — will now be split between Lake Placid, New York, and Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, because of "insufficient snowpack and persistently warm temperatures" in Utah.

"Given the substantial snow volume, infrastructure, and operational resources required to safely deliver a World Cup caliber moguls and aerials venue, current conditions do not allow the event to be delivered at Deer Valley to the standards required for elite international competition," International Ski and Snowboard Federation officials said in a statement.

The event has been a Deer Valley fixture for nearly three decades, but it was moved up to an earlier date in 2026 to meet the Jan. 18, 2026, deadline to qualify for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

Tuesday's decision was made as Utah's statewide snow levels remain well below normal. Utah's statewide snowpack, which is a collection of water from snow, is currently 54% of normal, and the basin that Deer Valley is part of is at 49% of normal for this point in the year, per the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Deer Valley reports that it has only received 18 inches of snow this season, which is why its season was delayed until earlier this month, and only 29 of its 202 trails were reported open as of Wednesday. A Conservation Service station at Thaynes Canyon, a few miles southwest of Deer Valley, reports only having 16 inches of snow, which is close to its lowest point since at least 1998.

Meanwhile, record temperatures in November and December have hampered snowmaking operations. This week's storm may not benefit the resort much because of its warmth, too. The National Weather Service estimates that the resort may end up with a trace to 2 inches of snow through 5 a.m. on Friday because the projected snow line is so high.

International Ski and Snowboard Federation officials cited concerns that warm temperatures may linger into at least early January as part of their reason for making their relocation decision this week. In a statement to KSL, Todd Bennett, Deer Valley's president and chief operating officer, said the resort participated in the "difficult, but ultimately the right decision" to move the event.

"Sustained warm temperatures, unlike anything we have ever seen before, limited our ability to build the aerial and dual mogul venues to the standards our staff and athletes deserve," he said. "While colder temperatures are forecasted, the timeline no longer supports delivering a competition environment that meets the shared standards of athlete safety, performance and quality."

Utah's lack of snow is shared across the West because of an abundance of warmer storms so far this season. The Northeast, on the other hand, hasn't had that issue. Lake Placid will now host the World Cup's aerials events Jan. 11-12, 2026, while dual moguls events will be held at Waterville Valley a few days later.

"While this year's weather has created some challenges, our priority is ensuring athletes have the best opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games," said Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, in a statement. "We are grateful to both Lake Placid and Waterville Valley Resort for stepping up quickly and collaboratively to find the best solution."

She added that Deer Valley remains one of the organization's most "cherished partners," and leadership looks forward to bringing the event back to Park City in 2027.