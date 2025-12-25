Weber State University seeking public input in search for next president

OGDEN — Nearly two months after Brad Mortensen was announced as Utah State University's next president, Weber State University is seeking the public's input in its presidential search to fill his absence.

The nine-member presidential search committee last week announced it will host in-person and virtual public input sessions on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15.

"Input from the campus community and the public is essential as we work to identify the right leader for Weber State University," Javier Chavez Jr., Utah State Board of Education member and co-chairman of the presidential search committee, said in a statement. "Our priority is selecting a highly qualified president who will continue advancing Weber State's mission while supporting affordable, high-quality education that serves students and Utah's communities."

The in-person session is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 12, at Lindquist Hall, 1299 Edvalson Street, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The virtual session will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People can access the meeting by clicking here.

Additionally, individuals unable to attend either session will be able to submit suggestions and feedback by emailing wsupresidentialsearch@ushe.edu or by submitting an anonymous comment online.

Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members are all encouraged to participate, according to the Utah System of Higher Education.

"We are approaching this search with a shared commitment to Weber State University's future," Ally Isom, Weber State trustee and co-chairwoman of the presidential search committee, said in a statement. "Community input will be critical as we look for a president who can build upon Weber State's successes and meet the evolving needs of the region."

A release from USHE said that in the coming weeks, the committee will approve a job posting and call for nominations and applications. National firm AGB Search is currently assisting the committee.

Leslie Durham, Weber State's provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, has been serving as the university's interim president since early November.