A narrow majority thinks Trump is doing 'too much' to deport immigrants, Pew survey says

- A survey shows 53% of Americans believe President Donald Trump's deportation efforts go too far, up from 44% in March.
- Looked through a partisan lens, 86% of those leaning Democratic say the administration is doing "too much" compared to 20% of Republicans.
- 56% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats say all immigrants in the country illegally need to be removed.
WASHINGTON — A narrow majority of Americans surveyed think President Donald Trump and his administration are going too far in their efforts to deport immigrants in the country illegally, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
"Across partisan coalitions and racial and ethnic groups, more Americans say now than in March that the Trump administration is doing too much on deportations," Pew said in the survey, released last week.
According to the survey, 53% of respondents think the administration is doing "too much" in its efforts to boost deportations, up from 44% who shared the same attitude last March. Another 36% think immigration officials are doing "about the right amount" while 10% think the administration is doing "too little," according to the new numbers, based on a survey from October.
Looking more broadly at Trump's approach to addressing the immigration issue, 50% say they disapprove of his efforts, 36% of them "strongly" disapproving. Another 39% approve of his efforts, 24% of them "strongly" so, while 10% said they neither approve or disapprove of his actions.
The numbers come amid Trump's aggressive moves around the country to detain and deport immigrants in the country illegally, a priority and a point of contention for some. Trump and his backers maintain immigrants in the country illegally are sapping the nation of its resources and pose a threat to public safety.
Read more:
Here are how particular subgroups of people think and views on other related issues:
- Among Democrats and those leaning Democratic, 86% say the administration is doing too much with deportation efforts — up from 75% in March.
- Among Republicans and those leaning Republican, 20% think Trump is going too far — up from 13%.
- 47% of Hispanic Republicans think the administration is doing too much with regard to deportations compared to 13% of non-Hispanic white Republicans. "Among Democrats, the gaps between racial and ethnic groups are more modest," Pew said.
- On the question of who should be deported, 56% of Republicans said all immigrants in the country illegally need to be removed. Another 39% said just some should be removed and 4% say none should be taken out of the country.
- Among Democrats, 62% think some immigrants in the country illegally should be deported, and 30% say none should be removed. Another 8% say all should be deported.
- A little over half of all Latinos, 52%, say they worry someone close to them could be deported, up from 42% last March. Overall, 26% of survey respondents share the same worry, compared to 19% last March.