A narrow majority thinks Trump is doing 'too much' to deport immigrants, Pew survey says

WASHINGTON — A narrow majority of Americans surveyed think President Donald Trump and his administration are going too far in their efforts to deport immigrants in the country illegally, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

"Across partisan coalitions and racial and ethnic groups, more Americans say now than in March that the Trump administration is doing too much on deportations," Pew said in the survey, released last week.

According to the survey, 53% of respondents think the administration is doing "too much" in its efforts to boost deportations, up from 44% who shared the same attitude last March. Another 36% think immigration officials are doing "about the right amount" while 10% think the administration is doing "too little," according to the new numbers, based on a survey from October.

Looking more broadly at Trump's approach to addressing the immigration issue, 50% say they disapprove of his efforts, 36% of them "strongly" disapproving. Another 39% approve of his efforts, 24% of them "strongly" so, while 10% said they neither approve or disapprove of his actions.

The numbers come amid Trump's aggressive moves around the country to detain and deport immigrants in the country illegally, a priority and a point of contention for some. Trump and his backers maintain immigrants in the country illegally are sapping the nation of its resources and pose a threat to public safety.

Here are how particular subgroups of people think and views on other related issues: