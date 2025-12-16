The Ultimate Utah gift guide: Experiences, treats and treasures

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Every holiday season brings the same challenge: finding a gift that feels thoughtful, useful and worth the money. With budgets stretched and ideas running thin, no one wants to spend hard-earned cash on something that will be forgotten by next year.

According to Statista, U.S. consumers in 2025 say they most want money, clothing and gift cards or vouchers — but that still leaves you with decisions to make.

Sometimes, the most meaningful gift is an experience, a favorite local treat or something special from a Utah-based business. From unforgettable outings to indulgent eats and one-of-a-kind treasures, Utah offers no shortage of memorable ways to give.

For your last-minute shopping needs, here's the ultimate Utah gift guide.

Experiences

You often hear that experiences make the best presents, and it's hard to argue with that. These things tend to leave a longer-lasting impression on people's memories than something tangible. And in Utah, the list of fun things to do is impressively long.

Skiing

Living in a state with "the greatest snow on earth" makes skiing or snowboarding a near rite of passage. The only real challenge is choosing where to go. From Alta and Brighton to Deer Valley and Snowbird, Utah's resorts offer world-class terrain for every skill level.

Bigfoot Balloons

For thrillseekers who want to see Utah from a different angle, this is a gift they won't forget. Bigfoot Balloons offers hot air balloon rides with sweeping views of the mountains, Park City and surrounding valleys, plus a photo package and a champagne or sparkling cider toast.

Discovery Gateway Children's Museum

For families with young kids, Discovery Gateway Children's Museum is a failproof gift. Children can explore hands-on exhibits that are so engaging, they won't even realize they're learning, making it a win for parents and kids alike.

Hale Centre Theatre

Utahns have a deep appreciation for the arts, and few places offer a better theatrical experience than Hale Centre Theatre. With locations in Sandy and Orem, it's an easy way to delight the theater lover on your list this holiday season.

Lagoon

With the tagline "it's what fun is," Lagoon delivers exactly that. A family favorite for more than a century, season passes to this iconic Utah amusement park make a crowd-pleasing gift for funseekers of all ages.

Megaplex Theaters

When it comes to moviegoing, comfort matters. Known for luxury seating, large screens and standout concessions, Megaplex Theaters are a Utah classic and an easy win for holiday gifting.

Tuacahn Center for the Arts

You don't have to live in Southern Utah to appreciate tickets to Tuacahn Center for the Arts. For locals and visitors alike, its iconic outdoor amphitheater, set against red rock cliffs, makes seeing a show an experience worth the trip.

Eats and sweets

Aside from having fun, Utahns love their food — and not just dirty sodas. A gift card to any of these local places is sure to be a hit.

Nothing Bundt Cakes SLC

Known for its handcrafted cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes SLC is also a business with a heart for the community. In addition to satisfying any sweet tooth, the company supports local causes as part of its mission to spread joy.

Eclair Classic French Pastry

Rich, creamy, elegant and decadent, Eclair Classic French Pastry is a treat for the refined palate. Perfect for those who appreciate the finer things, it's a gift that truly delights.

R&R BBQ

Slowly smoked meats are a crowd-pleaser any time of year, but especially during the holidays. A gift from R&R BBQ, a Utah favorite, is sure to satisfy everyone on your list.

Squatters Pub Brewery

Located in the heart of historic downtown Salt Lake, Squatters Pub Brewery offers both a meal and an experience. With award-winning craft beers and locally sourced, sustainably focused menus for lunch and dinner, this gift hits all the right notes.

The Roof Garden Restaurant

The recently renovated Roof Garden Restaurant on Temple Square is a must-visit for every Utahn. Years in the making, the refreshed dining experience takes everything you loved before to a whole new level.

Treasures

Because sometimes it's fun to open something tangible, here's a short list of retail stores that are worth exploring.

Deseret Book Company

A longtime favorite, Deseret Book Company is a go-to for meaningful gifts. From books to treats and home décor, they have something for everyone.

fulFILLed Lifestyle Co.

An intentional gift that shows you care is always a winner. fulFILLed Lifestyle Co. offers clean, sustainable, non-toxic products designed to help you live your best life, again and again.

Minky Couture

The billboards aren't exaggerating — Minky Couture blankets are truly "the best gift ever." Soft, luxurious and comforting, they make you feel good on the inside and out knowing that you're also supporting a company that gives back to the community.

OC Tanner Jewelers

To truly impress, give a beautiful, timeless piece from OC Tanner Jewelers. A Utah staple for more than 90 years, it's long been celebrated for its craftsmanship and quality.

Salt Lake Running Co.

A runner can never have too many shoes, socks, water bottles or accessories that make training easier. Salt Lake Running Co. has all the essentials under one roof.

You can't go wrong

As you can see, you don't have to rely on a last-minute online order to check off your gift list. Utah has you covered with thoughtful options that your giftees will love, while letting you support local businesses. For even more ideas, visit the Salt Lake Chamber website.

