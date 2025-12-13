Winter allergies in Utah: What to expect this season

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — For most Utahns, allergy season brings to mind spring flowers and summer pollen. But winter is also a surprisingly active time for allergy symptoms in the Beehive State.

Even though many people associate allergies with spring, you can absolutely have allergies in the winter, and Utah's unique climate makes them especially persistent.

Dry air, months spent indoors and winter inversion all contribute to a spike in runny noses, itchy eyes and coughing, even when nothing outside appears to be blooming.

Here's what to know about winter allergies in Utah, how to tell them apart from a cold or flu and what you can do to find relief.

What causes winter allergies?

Winter allergies in Utah come from a mix of indoor and outdoor triggers. Some are present year-round, but they become noticeable when cold weather pushes everyone inside and air quality takes a dip.

Indoor allergens

Indoor allergens are most often the cause of winter allergies. When doors and windows stay shut for months, indoor particles circulate constantly through your home.

Common triggers include:

Dust mites : These thrive in warm indoor environments and can irritate sinuses throughout winter.

: These thrive in warm indoor environments and can irritate sinuses throughout winter. Pet dander : Dogs and cats spend more time indoors during cold months, shedding more allergens into the air.

: Dogs and cats spend more time indoors during cold months, shedding more allergens into the air. Mold : Bathrooms, basements and humid areas can harbor mold spores that worsen symptoms.

: Bathrooms, basements and humid areas can harbor mold spores that worsen symptoms. Indoor pollution: Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and candles add irritants to the air.

Because Utah winters are extra dry, static and dust buildup are even more common, creating an environment where allergy symptoms can flare easily.

Outdoor allergens

Outdoor allergens don't disappear in winter. Some trees, including juniper, cedar and elm, begin releasing pollen as early as late February. Sensitive residents can feel symptoms weeks before spring officially arrives.

Track the daily pollen levels through KSL's pollen count page.

Inversion and air quality

Utah's winter inversion also plays a significant role. When cold air becomes trapped under warm air, pollutants build up close to the ground. These pollutants aren't allergens, but they irritate the respiratory system and make allergy symptoms feel more intense.

Poor air quality can trigger:

Congestion

Coughing

Throat irritation

Watery or itchy eyes

Breathing discomfort, especially for people with asthma

Indoor air quality can deteriorate when heating systems operate continuously. There are some easy steps you can take to improve your home's air, including replacing your air filter and testing for radon.

Is it winter allergies, a cold or the flu?

Cold and flu season arrives just as winter allergies ramp up, which makes it tricky to know what's causing your symptoms. But there are some consistent differences.

How to tell them apart

Duration : Colds and the flu usually clear up within three to 10 days. Allergies tend to linger for weeks or months. If your symptoms last longer than 10 days, allergies are more likely.

: Colds and the flu usually clear up within three to 10 days. Allergies tend to linger for weeks or months. If your symptoms last longer than 10 days, allergies are more likely. Fever : Allergies don't cause fever. The flu often does.

: Allergies don't cause fever. The flu often does. Body aches : Viral illnesses commonly cause body aches; allergies don't.

: Viral illnesses commonly cause body aches; allergies don't. Mucus color : Allergies usually produce clear mucus. Yellow or green mucus tends to indicate a viral or bacterial infection.

: Allergies usually produce clear mucus. Yellow or green mucus tends to indicate a viral or bacterial infection. Itching: Itchy eyes, nose or throat are classic allergy symptoms, not cold or flu symptoms.

If symptoms include a high fever, sudden worsening, shortness of breath or anything that interferes with normal breathing, it's important to seek medical care. Allergists can pinpoint specific triggers and recommend long-term options like immunotherapy.

How long do winter allergies last?

Winter allergies in Utah can last from late fall through early spring. Indoor heating, inversion cycles and early tree pollen mean symptoms often persist from November into March or even April. Your personal triggers and exposure levels will determine how long your symptoms stick around.

Prevention and relief tips

While allergies can't be cured, there are several steps you can take to reduce symptoms and improve daily comfort.

Improve indoor air quality

Since indoor allergens are one of the biggest winter triggers, start by reducing the particles circulating in your home.

Change HVAC filters regularly. High-efficiency filters capture dust, mold and dander.

Vacuum and dust often. Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter for best results.

Wash bedding weekly. Hot water kills dust mites and removes buildup.

Control humidity. Keep indoor humidity between 40% and 50%.

Use an air purifier. HEPA purifiers help clean bedrooms and high-traffic areas.

Reduce exposure to specific allergens

Dust mites : Use allergen-proof pillow and mattress covers.

: Use allergen-proof pillow and mattress covers. Pet dander : Keep pets out of bedrooms and groom them more often.

: Keep pets out of bedrooms and groom them more often. Mold: Clean damp spaces regularly and address leaks promptly.

Medication options

You can find relief from winter allergies in Utah with common over-the-counter treatments, including:

Antihistamines

Nasal corticosteroid sprays

Saline rinses

Short-term decongestants

When to seek professional help

If your symptoms last more than a few weeks or don't improve with over-the-counter treatments, it may be time to see an allergist. Persistent congestion, recurring sinus infections, wheezing or difficulty breathing can all signal that you need additional support.

An allergist can help identify your specific triggers and create a treatment plan. This could include prescription options or long-term therapies like immunotherapy.