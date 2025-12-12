Student housing planned for site of abandoned 'eyesore' Provo apartment complex

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — A long-standing Provo apartment complex described as an "eyesore and an attractive nuisance" in city documents is set to become housing for Brigham Young University students after Utah development firm Cole West on Wednesday announced its acquisition of the property.

Located at 910 N. 900 East, the site of the abandoned Park Plaza apartments is adjacent to BYU's campus and within easy walking distance. The three-story apartment building was built in 1965 and contains 44 units.

"This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to identifying and securing high-value opportunities in dynamic markets," Darlene Carter, CEO of Cole West, said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the city of Provo and local stakeholders to advance a project that supports both student life and the broader community."

Provo in September issued a request for proposals for the demolition of the building, but there was a catch.

"Because Provo city does not own the property, access to the building is not permissible at this time. The contract for this work will be with Provo city upon court approval to remove the building," said the request for proposals.

The city didn't immediately respond to KSL's request for comment, but the release from Cole West signals the city was granted that approval and that the complex "will soon be demolished for the health and safety of the neighborhood."

While the development is still in the early stages, the firm added that it is working with city officials and community representatives to ensure it lines up with municipal goals.

"Our focus is on creating long-term value through thoughtful planning, sustainable design and exceptional execution," Walker Wood, vice president of development at Cole West, said. "We're confident that this location presents a unique opportunity to set a new standard for student housing in Provo."

In October, Cole West received the green light to turn the site of a shuttered OfficeMax located at 410 S. 900 East in Salt Lake City into an off-campus student housing hub that sits between the University of Utah and downtown Salt Lake City.

Cole West said further details for the Provo location — including design renderings and development timelines — will be released following city approval.