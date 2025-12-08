New funds for a new year: How a Utah credit union rewards loyalty

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The transition from December to January is notoriously jarring. While this month may be a time to purchase presents, indulge in holiday treats and wrap up the year, the next one is often filled with new goals and expectations. It's a time when people strive to set standards to become healthier — physically, mentally and financially.

Keeping a new year's tradition is an endeavor that requires motivation and support. At Goldenwest Credit Union, members of the Golden Rewards program are receiving a bonus to start 2026 on the right foot.

"There's nothing we value more than taking care of our members," said Kerry Wahlen, president and CEO of Goldenwest Credit Union. "We recognize the trust people instill in our organization to oversee their monetary needs, which is why we've been proud to offer this bonus for 22 years. It's a reward designed to serve not only as a thank you, but to demonstrate that the financial well-being of our members is at the forefront of our efforts."

The payout — which amounts to a combined total of $4 million — will be dispersed via direct deposit into Gold Accounts on Dece. 31, 2025. Members will not only have the option to spend the earnings, but keep the funds in the account — which boasts an annual percentage yield of 6.00%.

An organization currently celebrating their 13th Best of State award, the credit union has established their Gold Account as the cornerstone of their Golden Rewards program. Today, it's known not only for its remarkable benefits, but its accessibility.

Interested in making the most of your Goldenwest membership. Here's what you need to know about the Gold Account:

How to open a Gold Account

For nearly a century, Goldenwest has been dedicated to providing leading value. It's for this reason that all of their members receive a complimentary Gold Account when they join.

"Our goal is to empower individuals to make sound financial decisions," Wahlen said. "By making Gold Account benefits automatically available to our members, we provide them with the option to tackle their savings needs in a new way, and conveniently begin having their money work for them."

All members automatically receive a free Gold Account with their membership in the credit union. While the account can only be funded in specific ways, there's no limit to the amount of money it can hold.

How a Gold Account is funded

Outside of the loyalty bonus, there are three ways members can choose to invest in their Gold Account.

Round Up Rewards - This program rounds up the amount of each debit card purchase to the nearest dollar. It then invests the change into the Gold Account.

Visa Cash Back - Funds attained through Visa Signature and Visa Rebate Credit Cards are placed into the account for growth.

Promotional Offers - Goldenwest launches new offers frequently that allow individuals to put more money into their Gold Account.

Round Up Rewards and Visa Cash Back programs can be opted into at any time. The deposited funds are immediately invested to generate growth. That said, they can be withdrawn whenever they may be needed.

"We strive to let our members know that every cent counts," said Wahlen said. "Change and funds from cashback programs can look fairly insignificant when they're received. That said, over time and a lot of purchases, they can make a valuable contribution to your nest egg. By keeping the funds in the Gold Account, you're able to manage money you may not even notice until it becomes significant."

Other ways to save at Goldenwest Credit Union

Like other financial institutions, Goldenwest provides its members with a savings account upon enrollment. Programs like the Gold Account, however, are capable of providing individuals with a way to earn greater returns on their funds.

One of these offerings that has drawn attention has been their Flex CDs. An alternative to a traditional certificate of deposit, a Flex CD can be opened with a $50 investment, and funds can be added at any time. Penalty-free withdrawals can also be made within the first three days of each quarter.

Additionally, Goldenwest allows members to invest in an insured money market that has no minimum balance. Like the Flex CD, funds can be added at any time.

"Because there are a lot of ways to earn money, there are a lot of ways to manage finances," Wahlen said. "At Goldenwest, we strive to ensure that our members can approach saving and depositing in a way that works best for them. Whatever your future looks like, talk to one of our representatives to see what options we have to help you."

