Tsunami warning issued for Japan's east coast after 7.6-magnitude earthquake

TOKYO — A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Japan's northeastern coast after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off the coastline Monday, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 11.15 p.m. local time around 44 miles off the coast of the country and at a depth of around 33 miles.

The tsunami could reach a height of almost 10 feet in some areas of the coastline, including Iwate, Aomori and parts of Hokkaido, JMA said. A 16-inch tsunami height has already been observed in Aomori, the agency said.

A CNN team in Japan's capital Tokyo felt strong tremors during the earthquake, which lasted for longer than 30 seconds.

