Gov. Spencer Cox calls special session as Legislature looks to repeal collective bargaining ban

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced a special Utah Legislature session scheduled for Tuesday to handle several issues, including repealing a controversial law passed earlier this year that effectively banned collective bargaining for public sector labor unions.

The governor's press release indicated that since the ending of the 2025 legislative session, "certain matters have arisen which require immediate legislative attention."

The press release listed a handful of items to be considered at the session:

The process of getting placement on the ballot for local elections.

A joint resolution by the Legislature's House and Senate related to the congressional redistricting process.

The Utah Supreme Court's jurisdiction over election, voting and redistricting cases.

The repeal of HB267, Public Sector Labor Union Amendments.

The battle over Utah's new congressional map has been a pressing topic among Republican legislators in the state since the selection of new boundaries by a Utah judge.

