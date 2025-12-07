Gov. Spencer Cox calls special session as Legislature looks to repeal collective bargaining ban

By Payton Davis, KSL | Updated - Dec. 7, 2025 at 5:39 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 7, 2025 at 5:36 p.m.

 
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2025 State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 23. Cox announced a special Utah Legislature session scheduled for Tuesday.

Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2025 State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 23. Cox announced a special Utah Legislature session scheduled for Tuesday. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced a special Utah Legislature session scheduled for Tuesday to handle several issues, including repealing a controversial law passed earlier this year that effectively banned collective bargaining for public sector labor unions.

The governor's press release indicated that since the ending of the 2025 legislative session, "certain matters have arisen which require immediate legislative attention."

The press release listed a handful of items to be considered at the session:

  • The process of getting placement on the ballot for local elections.
  • A joint resolution by the Legislature's House and Senate related to the congressional redistricting process.
  • The Utah Supreme Court's jurisdiction over election, voting and redistricting cases.
  • The repeal of HB267, Public Sector Labor Union Amendments.

The battle over Utah's new congressional map has been a pressing topic among Republican legislators in the state since the selection of new boundaries by a Utah judge.

This report may be updated.

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

Utah LegislatureUtahPolitics
Payton Davis, KSLPayton Davis
Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  