Lehi city councilwoman resigns to spend more time with family

Lehi City Councilwoman Paige Albrecht announced her resignation Friday, citing health and family reasons.

Lehi City Councilwoman Paige Albrecht announced her resignation Friday, citing health and family reasons. (Paige Albrecht)

LEHI — A Lehi city councilwoman who recently ran for mayor announced her resignation from her position Friday.

Paige Albrecht has served in various leadership boards, committees and elected positions in Lehi for the past two decades, including 10 years on the City Council, a city statement said. Most recently, she ran for Lehi mayor but lost to candidate Paul Binns.

"After the election, I realized just how much the stress of the campaign had taken out of me. I love the work, but I don't love the politics, and the negativity can be really draining," Albrecht said.

As a survivor of aggressive breast cancer, Albrecht said stress is a "real recurrence risk" as well, which worried her. When life quieted down after the election, it became clear to her that stepping back was the best choice for her health and family.

"Serving on Lehi's City Council for the past 10 years has truly been one of the great honors of my life. I never set out to be a career politician, and this feels like the right moment to step back," Albrecht said.

Albrecht expressed gratitude for the people she has served with, mentors who guided her in her career and the "incredible city staff who work so hard, often without recognition."

"Most of all, I'm thankful for my family and the many sacrifices they've made so I could serve. I'm excited for this new chapter and for the chance to spend more time with them," she said.

Applications to fill the vacant council seat are due by Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. Applicants will be interviewed during a public meeting on Dec. 22 at 3 p.m., with a final appointment made following the interviews. The new council member will serve from Dec. 22 through January 2028.

"Lehi city expresses its sincere appreciation for (Albrecht's) long-standing service and the positive impact she has had on residents and the community," a city statement said.

