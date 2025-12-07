Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Champ weekend turned college football world upside down

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — In one weekend, the college football world was turned upside down.

While not overly hyperbolic, there were three teams who won conference championships for the first time in more than three decades over the weekend, and there's potential for two Group of Six conference winners to get into the College Football Playoff.

For as much as the world is convinced that college football is broken, it seems to have regulated itself a bit and allowed others inside the party. But that in and of itself is a threat to the major powers.

To each their own.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday morning.

1. Indiana

Nobody believed in Indiana last year, even as the team rolled through a schedule and surprised everyone to earn a playoff bid. But a second year? There was no way that was happening. Curt Cignetti — Mr. "Google me" himself — had other plans with Fernando Mendoza under center and a talented team on both sides of the ball.

The Hoosiers won their first Big Ten title in 58 years and first outright title since 1945!

2. Ohio State

Losing hurts, but Ohio State is far from down and out. The Buckeyes are a missed field goal away from a potentially different result in the Big Ten title game, and are still clearly one of the best teams in the country. There's no reason for Ohio State to drop any lower.

3. Georgia

The Alabama problem wasn't much of a problem Saturday. The Bulldogs haven't always looked great this season, but down the stretch have been as dominant of a team as anyone in college football; that much was on display Saturday in a blowout win. Not bad for a team that was supposedly washed.

4. Texas Tech

While I still don't fully trust the Texas Tech offense at times, the defense remains as potent as ever. I feel like many are undervaluing Texas Tech and their competitiveness — and that will only get proven in the playoff — but they're not going to be an easy out. While a billionaire did buy the roster, Joey McGuire has been the glue to keep everything together.

5. Oregon

What's scary is this Oregon team wasn't supposed to be this good this early. And yet, they have the potential to be dangerous in the postseason.

6. Ole Miss

The Lane Kiffin factor could bring about a whole new team dynamic — for good or bad. But you can't punish a team for that until you see it on the field.

7. Texas A&M

How will the Aggies respond after the end of the regular season loss? There's still a lot of hope for this team, but it could have also exposed some weaknesses. Bet on a bounce back.

8. Oklahoma

Is Oklahoma good? I'm genuinely not sure; I guess it depends on the day. I'm leaning on yes — especially when its stout defense gets the good John Mateer to show up on offense.

9. Miami

Miami beat Notre Dame and has more "quality" wins than the Fighting Irish. At this point, that's honestly about all I have as a differentiator, because I think I'd trust Notre Dame more in a head-to-head competition (again). Oh ... and that pesky result on the field.

10. Notre Dame

While much has been made of Notre Dame this past month, their only losses are to Miami and Texas A&M (by 1 point). The advanced stats love the Fighting Irish — they have the highest Elo rating in the country, they're ranked third in ESPN's Football Power Index, and have the sixth highest Massey rating, among others. But with all things being equal with Miami, record wise, Miami won on the field.

In consideration (alphabetical): Duke, Houston, Iowa, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Tennessee, UConn

