Former Honduran president released from U.S. prison after Trump pardon

By Reuters | Posted - Dec. 2, 2025 at 8:13 a.m.

 
Honduras former President Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by authorities as he walks towards a plane of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his extradition to the United States, to face a trial on drug trafficking and arms possession charges, at the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2022. He was released from prison Monday after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Honduras former President Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by authorities as he walks towards a plane of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his extradition to the United States, to face a trial on drug trafficking and arms possession charges, at the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2022. He was released from prison Monday after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Fredy Rodriguez, Reuters )

Save Story

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was released from a U.S. prison where he was serving a 45-year sentence on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Hernandez was released from prison in Hazelton, West Virginia, on Monday, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons registry.

A White House official confirmed on Tuesday that Trump had pardoned Hernandez.

Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia, said in a social media post earlier that Hernandez was released after he was granted a pardon by Trump.

"After nearly four years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez RETURNED to being a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump," Garcia said.

The release came days after a presidential election in Honduras, in which Trump has backed presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party, who is facing off with liberal Salvador Nasralla.

The latest vote count showed both candidates practically tied holding just under 40% of the vote.

Asfura's party forged a close partnership with Washington under Hernandez, who governed from 2014 to 2022 and was arrested shortly after leaving office.

Hernandez was sentenced in June last year and called his conviction wrongful.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

WorldPolice & Courts
Reuters

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  