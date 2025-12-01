Utah-based airline adds more Dallas flights ahead of Big 12 title game

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PROVO — BYU fans seeking to make it to the Big 12 championship football game this weekend are getting some additional transportation options.

Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Monday that it's adding new nonstop flights between Provo Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport just for the weekend, offering BYU fans "an easier and more convenient way" to travel to the big game.

Both Breeze and American Airlines offer nonstop service connecting Provo to the Texas airport, but Breeze will fly an extra flight to Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday, the day before No. 11 BYU takes on No. 5 Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium. It's also adding an extra nonstop flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Provo on Sunday, a day after the game.

Of course, that's not the only option. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines combine to offer 10 daily flights between Salt Lake City International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth, making it one of the most frequently connected destinations out of Utah's capital city.

The winner of Saturday's game will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the loser could make the tournament with an at-large bid. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday to flaunt BYU's resume, responding to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' support of No. 12 Miami as an at-large team.

College Football Playoff selection committee members will release their final bracket on Sunday. So BYU fans may have something to cheer about on the extra flight back to Provo, regardless of Saturday's outcome.