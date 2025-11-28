Eric Morris stresses all-in message at North Texas despite impending move to Oklahoma State

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

DENTON, Texas — North Texas coach Eric Morris wasn't prepared for his players to get the news about him leaving for Oklahoma State before he could give it to them.

"So disappointing in a lot of different ways," he said of the team meeting that came after word had circulated on social media Tuesday, the day the school announced Morris' impending departure.

No matter the individual reactions, the No. 21 Mean Green's response as a team was what their coach hoped, a 52-25 victory over Temple on Friday to keep alive the school's College Football Playoff hopes.

North Texas wrapped up a spot in the American Conference championship game next Friday against either No. 22 Tulane or Navy. Morris says he's coaching until the season is over, even if the Mean Green (11-1, 7-1 American) win the conference, get snubbed by the CFP and end up in a bowl game that won't have much at stake.

For now, the all-in message applies to getting the 12th seed and turning into a playoff Cinderella.

"We're gonna keep winning and and see what happens and transpires and so hopefully it's not a bowl game," Morris said. "Hopefully, we're going to the College Football Playoff and there's so much more ahead of this team. This team's really been good at taking everything one week at a time and as a separate challenge. That starts tomorrow."

Morris apologized publicly for the players not hearing about his Oklahoma State decision from him, saying "It's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life."

Senior linebacker Trey Fields seemed a bit stung by Morris' move, stopping at "Just playing football," when asked what an emotional week had been like and saying, "It is what it is," to the next question.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who has been the subject of speculation that he will leave after the season and might follow Morris to Oklahoma State, was more philosophical.

"We get it's there," the nation's leading passer said. "But I wouldn't say it's something that is a big talk in the locker room or anything. No one feels betrayed by Morris or anything. Everyone knows that Morris has our best interests at heart and wants to finish this thing out the right way."

Morris, who was a receiver for the pass-happy offenses of the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech, said coaching the Cowboys will give him a chance to get back in the Big 12. He said he remembered the atmosphere in Stillwater, Oklahoma, from his time as a visiting player.

The coach also said he's not in a big rush to settle on how he will try to fix a program that is a loss away from going winless in conference in consecutive Big 12 seasons. Morris' most immediate concern was trying to stay connected with his current players, particularly the ones who aren't happy with the way things went down.

"I told the team before our game today at the hotel a story that only my wife and I know," Morris said. "And so I thought it was an important time for me to kind of open up with the guys and to be able to be a growing and a teaching moment bigger than football."

Mestemaker is also dealing with questions about leaving the program, and was asked specifically about going to Oklahoma State after throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns against Temple.

"I love Coach Morris and everything he's done for us and for me specifically, but it's something I honestly haven't even thought about," said Mestemaker, who entered the week as the nation's leading passer and now has 3,835 yards with 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. "I think if you're in the season thinking about what you're going to do after the season, you're just missing out on what we play the game for."

Mestemaker has no doubt that Morris' mindset is the same.

"You could really tell that this it was a hard thing for him to tell us, but we knew that in his heart, he wants the best for us no matter what that is, what that means for him," Mestemaker said. "So he's going to give it his all no matter where he's going next year, and all we can do is play our hearts out for him."

