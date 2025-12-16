Corner Canyon's Eric Kjar named head football coach at Weber State

OGDEN — One of the most successful high school football coaches in the state of Utah is getting called up.

Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar was named the new head football coach of Weber State on Tuesday, giving the Wildcats a proven developer of talent and winner in the high school ranks.

"I'm very excited to be leading the Weber State football program," Kjar said in a statement. "I believe strongly in the administration and the current roster and the talent in the state of Utah. I know we can build a championship-caliber program at Weber State, and I look forward to the challenge and getting started. Go Wildcats!"

Kjar comes to Weber State with seven 6A state titles — one shy of the state record — with six coming over the last eight seasons, including two three-peats, over his 14 years with the Draper powerhouse. He finishes his time at Corner Canyon with a 112-10 record.

Following his most recent state title in November, Corner Canyon was included in the first-ever high school national championship game presented by Overtime and Omaha Productions against St. Francis Academy.

"Coach Kjar is absolutely the right leader at the right time," Weber State athletics director Tim Crompton said. "His deep Utah roots, proven leadership, and unwavering ability to build a program on a foundation of talent and character are the precise qualities that Weber State is looking for to define our next era of football.

"Coach Kjar has the skill to recruit and retain student-athletes who will not only build a winning program but also exemplify the traits that define our institutional core values. We are confident his vision and leadership will elevate our entire program to sustained success."

Kjar has developed several players who went on to have successful careers at the Division I level, including several quarterbacks who have been drafted to the NFL — the highest being Zach Wilson at No. 2 to the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, and most recently with Jaxson Dart at No. 25 to the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft.

"This is an exciting day not just for Weber State athletics, but for the entire institution and community. ... We are incredibly excited to officially welcome coach Kjar and his family into our city and the entire Wildcat family," Crompton said. "We know he shares our values and look forward to the energy and commitment he will bring as a leader and a neighbor."

Kjar has four children, with his son, Noah, already playing wide receiver and kick returner at Weber State.