Florida is moving on from Lane Kiffin and targeting Tulane's Jon Sumrall, AP source says

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is moving on from Lane Kiffin and targeting Tulane's Jon Sumrall as its next head coach, a person familiar with the search told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because negotiations are ongoing and nothing is finalized. Sumrall also is considered to be Auburn's top target to replace Hugh Freeze. On3 first reported the Gators' decision to continue its search without Kiffin, which came after getting lukewarm feedback from the Mississippi coach and his camp in recent days.

Sumrall and the 22nd-ranked Green Wave host Charlotte on Saturday, with a chance to lock up a spot in the American Conference title game next week. Tulane also could make the College Football Playoff. It's unclear if Sumrall would remain with Tulane if he took another job.

The 43-year-old Sumrall played linebacker at Kentucky (2002-04) and returned to his alma mater for a three-year stint before becoming Troy's head coach in 2022. He went 23-4 and won consecutive Sun Belt championships in two seasons with the Trojans and then had similar success at Tulane.

The Green Wave are 18-7 in Sumrall's two years in New Orleans. Getting him away from Auburn — he's a Huntsville, Alabama, native and his wife graduated from Auburn — would be considered a solid pull in many circles. But Florida fans are likely to view him as a consolation prize, another gamble from a Group of Five conference.

Sumrall would replace Billy Napier, who was fired in mid-October and went 22-23 over four seasons in Gainesville. Napier was nicknamed "Sun Belt Billy" because he often looked to be over his head in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.

Going back to Louisiana for another G5 coach? That would be a bold move for Stricklin, who also has turned his attention to Louisville coach Jeff Brohm and Washington's Jedd Fisch if Sumrall lands at Auburn.

Florida fans have been clamoring for Kiffin for more than a year and had him in their sights when Napier got fired. But LSU fired Brian Kelly a week after, creating a tug-of-war over a coach in his prime.

Kiffin's family members took scouting trips to Gainesville and Baton Rouge, and he met with administrators and fundraisers on several occasions. He even reportedly sat down with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who publicly slammed former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward for giving Kelly a 10-year contract worth about $100 million in 2022.

Kelly ended up spurning Florida and is expected to pick between Ole Miss and LSU after the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football