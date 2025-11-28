No. 13 Utah erases another slow start to pull away from Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas had all the momentum.

With a 4-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks were well on their way to adding another score. Setting up at the Utah 12-yard line, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels rolled out of the pocket to avoid a sack and looked to the end zone for someone open.

Unfortunately for the sixth-year quarterback, the one he found was wearing white.

Utah safety Jackson Bennee kept his eyes on the quarterback and pulled down the Daniels pass in the back corner of the end zone, ending what appeared to be a promising drive for the Jayhawks.

A few plays later, Wayshawn Parker collected a pass and went 32 yards, and then Utah quarterback Devon Dampier hit Larry Simmons in the front of the end zone for a 28-yard go-ahead score with 12:26 left to play.

Utah used that game-changing defensive play to pull away from Kansas in a 31-21 win on the road on Black Friday. The win kept Kansas away from bowl eligibility, while securing Utah's first 10-win regular season since the 2019 season.

