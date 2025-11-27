Man allegedly 'degraded' by roommate arrested in stabbing investigation

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of stabbing his roommate in South Salt Lake was arrested Wednesday night.

Jovany Prieto Melchi, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and public intoxication.

Police were called to an apartment near 600 West and 3800 South "and located a victim with a stab wound to the side of the abdomen," according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers also found Melchi and three witnesses.

"One of the witnesses stated that Jovany and the victim were in the living room of the apartment when they heard a commotion. The witness walked out of his bedroom to see the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen. The witness stated the victim had his hands over the stab wound and told the witness that Jovany stabbed him and to get Jovany away," the affidavit states.

Melchi claimed he "became frustrated with the victim continually bullying and degrading" him, although he admitted "there was no argument or altercation prior to the stabbing," according to the affidavit.

"Jovany stated he and the victim were drinking alcohol in the living room when Jovany walked into the kitchen, grabbed a kitchen knife, and used the knife to stab the victim. Jovany stated he walked back into the kitchen and waited for police to arrive," the affidavit states. "Jovany stabbed his roommate unprovoked because he felt degraded and belittled by the victim."