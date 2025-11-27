Tooele man accused of performing 'suicide checks' arrested in child abuse investigation

TOOELE — A Tooele man has been arrested and accused of abusing his stepdaughter by, in part, conducting "suicide checks" in which she was required to take all her clothes off.

The 46-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail early Thursday for investigation of aggravated child abuse. KSL.com is not naming the man to protect the identity of the girl.

On Wednesday, a "third party" took the girl to the Tooele Police Department to report she had been "physically and sexually abused by her stepfather," a police booking affidavit states.

"During the interview with the victim, she stated (her stepfather) had hit the bottom of her jaw with his knuckles, causing her teeth to hit together. She also stated (he) had hit her on her sternum and that it felt bruised but there were no marks," the affidavit states.

The girl then talked about how her stepfather had performed "suicide checks" on her over the past three years.

"The victim described these checks as (her stepfather) making her take her clothes off until she was naked, and then (he) would check her body for signs of self harm even though the victim was not suicidal nor self harming," according to the affidavit.

On one occasion, the stepfather took the girl to their basement where he again told her to take her clothes off. He then had her lie on her back and held her arms down, the girl allegedly told police.

"(He) told the victim he was showing her how a male could overpower a female," allegedly to show her what her boyfriend could do to her, the affidavit states.

The girl says he performed about 10 "suicide checks" over the past three years with the most recent one being last week.

The affidavit does not state how old the girl is. The stepfather could face additional charges when the case is screened by the Tooele County Attorney's Office.