Amber Alert issued for missing Ogden teen

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 5:17 p.m.

 
Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Ogden. Investigators believe the suspect is driving this white 2013 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate A999FH.

Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Ogden. Investigators believe the suspect is driving this white 2013 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate A999FH. (Weber County Dispatch 911)

2 photos
Save Story

OGDEN — An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted by a non-family member.

The Weber Area Dispatch 911 Emergency Service alert said the teen identified by police as Jessika Francisco may be with a man identified as Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 34.

The young teen was wearing Dr. Pepper pajama pants, a white hoodie and pink slippers. She has blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes and stands about 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds.

The agency believes he may be driving a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate A999FH.

Wiggins is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-395-8221, or call 911.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsWeber County
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  