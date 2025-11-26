Amber Alert issued for missing Ogden teen

OGDEN — An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted by a non-family member.

The Weber Area Dispatch 911 Emergency Service alert said the teen identified by police as Jessika Francisco may be with a man identified as Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 34.

The young teen was wearing Dr. Pepper pajama pants, a white hoodie and pink slippers. She has blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes and stands about 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds.

The agency believes he may be driving a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate A999FH.

Wiggins is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-395-8221, or call 911.