Crash forces closure along Redwood Road in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A crash is impacting traffic in Utah County near Camp Williams, city officials said Wednesday.

Saratoga Springs officials warned that Redwood Road is closed in both directions for people heading in and out of Utah County; between Camp Williams Road and Jordan Narrows Road.

"Please plan accordingly and avoid the area if possible. Please use 2100 North and Porter Rockwell to avoid the crash," officials said.

Specific details pertaining to the crash were not immediately released, but according to John Gleason, with the Utah Department of Transportation, the injuries are critical.

He said the crash is causing more than 2 miles of traffic backups in each direction on Redwood Road.

Saratoga Springs officials said "the road will be closed for several hours."

This story may be updated.